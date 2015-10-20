These trading cards from the early 1900s show a bizarrely accurate vision of women of the future

Women have always worked hard for the money.

Around 1902, a French artist imagined professions that women would hold in the future.

He designed a set of trading cards that depicted these women. On the surface, it may seem that most of the predictions are both progressive and accurate.

But the cards are not what they seem.

The antique cards by Albert Bergeret show women in historically male professions, like this soldier. Public Domain Around the turn of the 20th century, there were female lawyers in Europe and the U.S., but there were restrictions where they could practice. Public Domain 'These are not just women of the future,' Alice Kessler-Harris, history professor at Columbia University, tells Tech Insider. 'They are women of the moment who were breaching the barriers of traditional gender roles.' Public Domain A woman drafted into the army. Many of the women stand in dignified, powerful positions, like this swordswoman. Public Domain A master of arms. Despite the impractical choice of clothing, like this firefighter's sleeveless uniform... Public Domain ...or this painter's giant bow... Public Domain ...the cards are spot on in their predictions of professions that women hold today. Public Domain A delegate. They appear to be pretty progressive for their time, like this portrait of a female ship captain. Public Domain But if you look at them more closely, they're likely a work of satire. The cards ridicule the women who were starting to hold these professions, Kessler-Harris says. Public Domain A student. Beginning with the demand for women's suffrage in the 1840s, a broader movement for women's rights was bubbling in the U.S. and later in Europe. French women didn't gain the right to vote or participate in parliamentary elections until 1944. This mayor displays a goofy, distant smile. Public Domain Same goes for this racing jockey. Public Domain Other portraits are more sexualized, like this female war general with bare arms and a low-cut uniform. This was probably in an effort to disempower women, Kessler-Harris says. Public Domain And here's a photo of a 'sous-off,' a French colloquial word for a non-commissioned officer. This female 'sous-off' is soliciting a place to sleep for the night. Public Domain A 'non-com.' It'd be nice to think that they were an early imagining of equality. But these women were performing nothing more than cosplay. Public Domain A doctor. 'The cards come out of fear that women were already on the threshold,' Kessler-Harris says. 'They suggest some deeper fear of what the future might hold, which terrified men.' Public Domain A policewoman. And judging by the duck on this woman's hat, the photographer probably didn't take the idea of a female journalist seriously either. 'Journalism is one of the few arenas that women cracked fairly quickly,' Kessler-Harris says. Little did he know that women would continue to join newsrooms. Joke's on you, Mr. Bergeret. Public Domain GPOY.

