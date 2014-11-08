Meet The Women Of CNBC

Since we brought you the women on screen at Bloomberglast week, we couldn’t leave CNBC out.

This 25-year-old network has seen changes to the faces on air just like the competition.

Maria Bartiromo was still on the network the last time we brought you this feature, but she’s since ditched her home of 20 years to join Fox Business News.

But the women on CNBC, vets and newbies, are still killing it.

Amanda Drury What she does: Co-anchor of 'Street Signs' Background: Drury has been a financial journalist for over 10 years. She began as a Bloomberg TV anchor between 1999 and 2000. She anchored two morning shows at CNBC Asia Pacific before joining the network in the US in May 2010. She regularly appears on MSNBC's 'Jansing & Co' and NBC's 'Today' show. She earned a bachelor's degree in fine arts, Japanese and French from the University of Melbourneand attended the Australian Film, Television and Radio School. Melissa Lee What she does: Host of 'Fast Money' & 'Options Action' Background: Lee worked for Bloomberg TV and CNN Financial News before joining CNBC in 2004. She has reported several award-winning stories and documentaries. Before her journalism career, she was a consultant at Mercer Management Consulting. Lee graduated with honours from Harvard College with a BA in government. She was also assistant managing editor of the Harvard Crimson. Becky Quick What she does: Co-anchor of 'Squawk Box' and anchor of nationally syndicated 'On the Money' Background: Quick was the editor of her college newspaper while studying at Rutgers University. She graduated with a BA in political science in 1993 and worked at the Wall Street Journal for seven years. She helped with the site's launched and was its international news editor before she joined CNBC in 2001. Bertha Coombs What she does: General assignment reporter Background: She was a reporter with Yahoo Finance Vision and a freelance reporter at CNNfn. Before that, she worked at ABC News and covered many key stories including the Clinton impeachment trial. She had worked for various local TV news stations. Coombs graduated from Yale with a BA in history. Diana Olick What she does: Real estate correspondent Background: Olick worked at CBS news for seven years before joining CNBC in 2002. She began her career as a local news reporter for TV stations in Maine, Michigan and Seattle. She has a BA in comparative literature with a minor in Soviet studies from Columbia College and a master's degree in Journalism from Northwestern's Meddill School of Journalism. Kelly Evans What she does: Anchor of 'Closing Bell' Background: Before joining CNBC, Evans was a reporter and columnist at the Wall Street Journal. She graduated magna cum laude from Washington & Lee University with a bachelor's degree. Jackie DeAngelis What she does: Reporter and Host of 'Futures Now' Background: DeAngelis has reported for CNBC from the Middle East and also served as the director of strategic programming and development. She worked as a technology analyst at Oaktree Capital Management before joining CNBC. She graduated cum laude from Cornell with a BA in Asian studies and History, and has a Juris Doctorate from Rutgers Law School. Jane Wells What she does: Los Angeles-based reporter and CNBC.com blogger Background: Before joining CNBC in 1996, Wells worked at Fox News and WNBC in New York, and CNN. She also worked at various local TV stations. She graduated with honours from the University of California with bachelor's degrees in broadcast journalism and philosophy. Julia Boorstin What she does: Media and entertainment reporter Background: She joined CNBC in 2006 and worked at Fortune magazine before then. Boorstin appeared regularly on CNN while at Fortune. She also worked for the State Department's delegation to the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development in Vice President Al Gore's domestic policy office. She graduated with honours from Princeton University with a BA in history, and was editor of The Daily Princetonian. Kate Kelly What she does: Reporter Background: Kelly worked at The New York Observer, Time magazine, and The Wall Street Journal, before joining CNBC in 2010. She has won at least seven awards for her journalism, and published two books. She studied history at Columbia College. Kate Rogers What she does: Reporter Background: Rogers worked at Fox Business, the Nonprofit Times and edited the Union County Local Source before joining CNBC in September. She earned a bachelor's degree in English from the University of Delaware. Kayla Tausche What she does: Reporter Background: Tausche has worked across several NBC channels and was a sit-in anchor for CNBC flagship shows including Squawk Box and Power Lunch. She previously worked at DealReporter in London as an assistant editor. She also worked at Bloomberg and the Associated Press. She graduated with honours in business journalism and international politics from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Mary Thompson What she does: Reporter Background: She worked in sales at Fidelity investments before joining Bloomberg in 1992. She covered the stock market and the Fed for Bloomberg TV and radio till 2000. In 2010, she received a Gerald Loeb Award for Distinguished Reporting for her coverage of the Bernie Madoff scandal. Thompson earned a BA in English from the University of Notre Dame and an MS in journalism from Columbia University. Meg Tirrell What she does: General assignment reporter & CNBC.com contributor Background: Tirrell broke several key stories as a biotechnology industry reporter at Bloomberg, and contributed to their TV unit and magazine. She joined CNBC in April. She holds a master's degree in journalism from Northwestern University, and a bachelor's in English and music from Wellesley College. Michelle Caruso-Cabrera What she does: Chief international correspondent Background: Caruso-Cabrera was a special projects producer at Univision and a general assignment reporter at WTSP-TV in St. Petersburg before joining CNBC. She's reported for CNBC from Greece, Germany, Italy, Brazil and several other countries. She's a published author and has been named one of the '100 Most Influential Hispanics.' She has a bachelor's degree in economics from Wellesley College. Morgan Brennan What she does: General assignment reporter Background: She was a reporter at Forbes Media and anchor at Forbes Video Network. She regularly appeared on various networks to discuss business news. She graduated summa cum laude from New York University, majoring in social science with a double concentration in anthropology and media studies. Courtney Reagan What she does: Retail reporter & anchor, 'Big Data Download' Background: Reagan previously anchored the daily business news for CNBC and NBC's affiliates. She had held positions at 'Dateline NBC,' 'Weekend Today,' ESPN Networks and Merril Lynch. She earned bachelor's degrees in finance and mass communication from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, and an MBA (with distinction) from NYU's Stern School of Business. Sara Eisen What she does: Co-anchor, 'Squawk on the Street' Background: Eisen was a Bloomberg TV and radio correspondent prior to joining CNBC in December 2013. She holds a master's degree in broadcast journalism with a concentration in business reporting from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University. Seema Mody What she does: UK-based anchor of 'Worldwide Exchange' Background: Mody was a reporter at CNBC-TV18 in Mumbai, India, where she co-anchored 'Power Breakfast' and 'After the Bell.' She attended the University of Washington and received a bachelor's degree in Biology. Sharon Epperson What she does: Personal finance & senior commodities correspondent Background: Her personal finance expertise has appeared in several publications, including The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, The Boston Globe, and TIME, where she was a correspondent before joining CNBC. She's been an adjunct professor at Columbia's School of International and Public Affairs for over a decade. She graduated from Harvard with a bachelor's in sociology and government, and a from Columbia with a master's in international affairs. Sue Herera What she does: Co-anchor of 'Power Lunch' Background: Herera was a founding member of CNBC in 1989. She earned the nickname 'the first lady of Wall Street' as one of the first women to break into broadcast business news. Prior to CNBC, she worked as an anchor and reporter at Financial News Network. She's the author of 'Women of the Street: Making It on Wall Street -- The World's Toughest Business.' Herera holds a bachelor's degree in journalism from California State University at Northridge. She was honored with the University's Distinguished Alumni Award in 2003. Suze Orman What she does: Host of 'The Suze Orman Show' Background: Orman is one of the most influential experts on personal finance. Her show has been on CNBC for over a decade, and she is a contributing editor to O, The Oprah Magazine and The Costco Connection Magazine. Orman has won various industry awards including two Emmy's and she was named one of 'The World's Most Powerful Women' by Forbes. She earned a bachelor's degree in social work from the University of Illinois. And here are the women over at the competition Meet The Women Of Bloomberg TV And Radio>

