There have been some major developments within CNBC’s female ranks in recent months.
The network has poached star Wall Street Journal reporter Kate Kelly and 25-year-old former CNN anchor Nicole Lapin.
CNBC Asia correspondent Amanda Drury has joined the network’s U.S. team as a permanent anchor.
Melissa Francis just had a baby!
So we thought it was a good time to bring you up to date on the women of CNBC and give you a breakdown of what they do. Especially because they’re a big part of the network’s ongoing success.
As it turns out, CNBC has a total of 35 (!) female anchors and reporters—19 at CNBC U.S., 8 at CNBC Asia and 8 at CNBC Europe, according to the network.
By comparison, Bloomberg TV has only 17 full-time female anchors and reporters in addition to the regular contributors from Bloomberg News who often appear on air. (By our count, based on their network bios, 8 of the CNBC ladies used to work at Bloomberg TV.)
And it looks like Fox Business Network has 12 female on-air personalities. (We called and emailed a FBN spokeswoman to confirm the number but didn’t hear back.)
Now, without further ado…
What she does: Host of 'Closing Bell with Maria Bartiromo;' host and managing editor of 'Wall Street Journal Report with Maria Bartiromo'
Background: Bartiromo, 42, joined CNBC in 1993 after five years as a producer and assignment editor with CNN Business News. In 1995, she became the first journalist to report live from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. She was nicknamed the 'Money Honey' in the 1990's, and in 2007, filed to trademark the term.
Maria is arguably the most famous financial journalist in the world.
What she does: Host of CNBC's 'Fast Money', host of 'Options Action'
Background: Prior to joining CNBC in 2004, Lee worked for Bloomberg Television and CNN Financial News. Before becoming an anchor Lee was a consultant at Mercer Management Consulting. She graduated from Harvard with a B.A. in government. Her estimated age is 35.
Latest: Took over Fast Money when Dylan Ratigan bolted to MSNBC. Jury still out on whether the show will survive.
What she does: Co-anchor of 'Power Lunch'
Background: Herrera was a founding member of CNBC and was hired by General Electric's CEO Jack Welch to work at NBC as the first employee of CNBC. Before joining CNBC, Herera spent seven years as an anchor and reporter with Financial News Network.
Latest: Job threatened by new lunchtime format--specifically the new David Faber show.
What she does: Co-host 'The Call'
Background: Amanda Drury is currently filling in for Francis on 'The Call', as Melissa remains on maternity leave. Before switching over to 'The Call', Francis was the energy reporter for CNBC, having come over from CNET. Francis was the first reporter to broadcast live from the floor of the New York Mercantile Exchange. She graduated from Harvard University in 1995 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics and served as executive editor of the Harvard College Economist Magazine.
(She was also Cassandra Ingalls on Little House on the Prarie!)
What she does: Co-anchor of 'Squawk Box', fill-in anchor for 'Fast Money'
Background: Prior to joining CNBC, Quick, 38, covered retail and e-commerce for the The Wall Street Journal, and helped launch the paper's website in April 1996. Quick is married to the Squawk Box executive producer, Matthew Quayle.
Latest: Becky has become Warren Buffett's go-to gal: Every time the Oracle wants to say something, he summons her to Omaha.
What she does: anchor 'Power Lunch'
Background: Previously, Caruso-Cabrera was co-anchor of 'Worldwide Exchange', co-anchor of 'Morning Call', and anchor on 'Wake Up Call'. She joined CNBC in 1998 from WTSP-TV in St. Petersburg, Fl., where she spent four years as a general assignment reporter. She began her career in 1991 as a stringer for The New York Times, reporting on education issues, and earned a bachelor's degree in economics from Wellesley College. Caruso-Cabrera thinks disadvantaged people should be allowed to sell their organs and it is 'paternalistic' to disallow such a practice.
Latest: As with the other hosts of Power Lunch, Melissa's job is now in jeopardy with the incursion of the new David Faber show.
What she does: Host of 'Suze Orman Show'
Background: From 1983 to 1997 Orman was a vice president of investments at Prudential Bache Securities. Orman, 58, is the single most successful fundraiser in the history of Public Television. In July 2009 Forbes named Orman 18th on their list of The Most Influential Women In Media and in May 2009 and May 2008 Time Magazine named Orman as one of the TIME 100, The World's Most Influential People. She earned a bachelor's degree in social work from the University of Illinois. She worked as a waitress making $400 a week until the age of 30.
What she does: General assignment reporter, substitute anchor for CNBC's 'Worldwide Exchange'
Background: Before joining CNBC, Coombs was a freelance anchor and reporter at CNN and served as a financial markets reporter with Yahoo! Finance Vision. She also worked as an ABC News reporter. Coombs was born in Havana and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in History from Yale University.
What she does: Senior Energy Correspondent and Personal Financial Correspondent (Covers the global energy and commodities markets daily from the floor of the New York Mercantile Exchange)
Background: Epperson, 42, writes the MoneySmart column in USA WEEKEND. She holds a bachelor's degree in sociology and government from Harvard University and a master's degree in international affairs from Columbia University. She's married to the Wall Street Journal culture editor, Christopher John Farley.
What she does: General assignment reporter
Background: Mary joined CNBC in May of 2000 as a general assignment reporter. Prior to joining CNBC, she worked at Bloomberg Radio and Television for eight years. She joined Bloomberg News in 1991, where she spent a year as a print reporter. Thompson also worked at Fidelity Investments in Boston for four years where she held a variety of sales positions.She has a B.A. in English from the University of Notre Dame and an M.S. in Journalism from Columbia University.
What she does: regular contributor to 'Worldwide Exchange', presents live reports on 'Capital Connection' and 'Squawk Box'.
Background: Patel is a regular contributor to CNBC's global program Worldwide Exchange and also presents live reports on Capital Connection, Squawk Box, as well as the Middle East, Pakistan and India. Prior to working for CNBC, Saijal worked for Canada's Business News Network. She holds a has a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Manitoba.
What she does: Anchor, Meehan reports for 'Capital Connection', 'Squawk Box Europe' and 'Worldwide Exchange', as well as for CNBC and MSNBC in the United States.
Background: Before joining CNBC she was the Europe Reporter for Bloomberg television's U.S. channel.Rebecca holds a degree from the London School of Economics.
What she does: Real estate correspondent/ author of 'Realty Check' on CNBC.com
Background: Prior to joining CNBC in 2002, Olick spent seven years as a correspondent for CBS News. Olick began her career as a local news reporter in Bangor,ME, Grand Rapids, MI, and Seattle WA. She joined CBS in 1994 as a New York-based correspondent for the CBS Evening News with Dan Rather and The Early Show. Olick has a BA in Comparative Literature with a minor in Soviet Studies from Columbia and a Masters Degree in Journalism from Northwestern's Medill School of Journalism.
What she does: Co-hosts 'Squawk On The Street', host of 'Street Signs'
Background: Burnett,34, joined CNBC from Bloomberg Television. Prior to Bloomberg, she was a Vice President at Citigroup, where she built an online financial news network targeted at institutional and retail investors.She began her career at Goldman, Sachs & Co. as an investment banking analyst focused on mergers and acquisitions and corporate finance. Burnett holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Economy from Williams College in Williamstown, MA.
What she does: Singapore anchor for 'Worldwide Exchange' and anchor of 'Managing Asia'
Background: Tan has been in journalism for over 16 years - more than half that time at CNBC. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Sociology and English and a Masters of Arts with honours in Sociology from the University of Auckland, New Zealand.
What she does: Co-anchor of Europe's 'Closing Bell'
Background: Bojesen reports for CNBC, CNBC Asia, NBC and MSNBC. She has been with CNBC since 2000.
What she does: Zurich news coordinator, market reporter
Background: Schober is CNBC's Swiss market reporter based in Zurich. She's fluent in both German and English and has been bureau co-ordinator for the network for the past two years. Schober holds a Masters degree in Banking and Finance from the University of Zurich.
What she does: Asia anchor based in Sydney, Australia
Background: Morrison joins CNBC from Bloomberg, were she was a reporter and producer for Bloomberg Television News and Bloomberg Radio. Prior to that, she was with the Nine Network as one of the presenters of the Today Show and Business Sunday.
What she does: Anchor for CNBC Asia Pacific
Background: Lisa Oake is an independent journalist who anchors exclusively for CNBC Asia Pacific. She was the first journalist to report live from the trading floor of the Singapore Exchange.Oake got her start in broadcasting with OZ FM radio in Newfoundland, Canada and later worked as a general assignment reporter for local Canadian channel NTV before starting with CNBC Asia as a Producer/Correspondent in 1998. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Memorial University of Newfoundland and a Master's degree in Journalism from the University of Western Ontario.
What she does: Asia Pacific reporter
Background: Chan joined CNBC after having been an Assistant Producer in the Hong Kong Bureau. She has also worked at Bloomberg and CNN. Chan has a degree in Broadcast Journalism from the University of Southern California's Annenberg School for Communication.
What she does: Co-host 'The Call'
Background: Regan began her career working at Goldman Sachs in emerging debt markets covering Latin America, and at the hedge fund, D.E. Shaw & Co.She provides regular economic reports and analysis for NBC's Nightly News with Brian Williams and The Today Show.Regan joined CNBC from CBS News. She was a correspondent for MarketWatch and prior to that reported for Bloomberg Television. Regan graduated cum laude from Columbia University with a bachelor's degree in U.S. history and grew up wanting to become an opera singer.
What she does: CNBC Europe anchor
Background: Patricia Szarvas is CNBC's presenter based in Germany. She previously co-anchored 'Morning Exchange' out of London and also launched 'European Closing Bell' during her time in Frankfurt.After studying Economics and Communications she worked as a broker, private banker and portfolio manager in Frankfurt, London and Luxembourg and was registered stock broker at the London Stock Exchange. Fluent in five languages, Szarvas has worked in Italy for Rai Television, France and on Radio Luxembourg.
What she does: Media and entertainment reporter in LA Bureau
Background: Boorstin joined CNBC in 2006 from Fortune magazine where she was a business writer and reporter since 2000. In December 2006, Boorstin became CNBC's media and entertainment reporter working from CNBC's Los Angeles Bureau.She graduated from Princeton University with a B.A. in history. She was also an editor on The Daily Princetonian.
What she does: Reporter
Background: Kelly joined CNBC in May 2010 as a reporter focusing on Wall Street. Before CNBC, she was a staff reporter for The Wall Street Journal for nearly 10 years.Before joining the Journal in 2001, she was a writer and reporter for Time magazine and the New York Observer. Kelly holds a bachelor's degree from Columbia College at Columbia University.
What she does: Anchor on 'Business Update'
Background: Courtney Reagan anchors daily business headline cut-ins for CNBC, NBC affiliates, MSNBC and CNBC world. She also anchors a weekly wrap-up segment for CNBC.com and serves as a producer for the newsdesk at CNBC. Before CNBC, she worked at ESPN Networks and Merrill Lynch. Reagan holds bachelors degrees in finance and mass communication from Miami University in Oxford, OH.
What she does: Reporter CNBC Asia Pacific
Background: Formerly with Channel NewsAsia, Chloe Cho joined CNBC's 'Squawk Box,' 'CNBC's Cash Flow' and 'Capital Connection'. Prior to working at Channel NewsAsia in 2004, Chloe was news team manager and presenter at South Korea's English-speaking network, Arirang TV, where she also served as morning news editor.
What she does: Tokyo bureau chief
Background: Enjoji has 16 years experience as a reporter and was the first correspondent to report live from the floor of the Tokyo Stock Exchange. She's been the CNBC correspondent in Tokyo for seven years. Prior to joining CNBC, she was a business and financial correspondent with Reuters in their London and Tokyo bureaus. Enjoji graduated with a masters degree from the Columbia University's Graduate School of Journalism.
What she does: Anchor 'Squawk Australia'
Background: Karen Tso joined CNBC from the Nine Network, and prior to Nine, she presented a nightly finance spot on ABC's Lateline. In 2002 Karen worked as a business reporter on ABC's Business Breakfast, and was also the finance commentator for Sally Loane Talkback on ABC Local Radio for four years.
What she does: Reporter for CNBC Europe
Background: Cimenti joined CNBC in 2005. She has more than 10 years international broadcast experience and previously worked as a journalist in Brussels, Rome and Brazil, where she started her career in radio. Cimenti is fluent in English, Portuguese and Italian.
What she does: Co-host of Capital Connection and a presenter on 'Squawk Box' Europe
Background: Before joining CNBC Anna worked in the European equities department at UBS. Prior to joining UBS Anna spent four years at PricewaterhouseCoopers as a Management Consultant, where she also qualified as a Chartered Management Accountant.
What she does: Reports for CNBC from Frankfurt and co-anchors 'Europe Tonight'
Background: Wadhwa has covered the Frankfurt markets and the German economy for top news organisations including Reuters and Germany business daily Handelsblatt. Wadhwa joined CNBC Europe in 1998.
