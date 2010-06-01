There have been some major developments within CNBC’s female ranks in recent months.



The network has poached star Wall Street Journal reporter Kate Kelly and 25-year-old former CNN anchor Nicole Lapin.

CNBC Asia correspondent Amanda Drury has joined the network’s U.S. team as a permanent anchor.

Melissa Francis just had a baby!

So we thought it was a good time to bring you up to date on the women of CNBC and give you a breakdown of what they do. Especially because they’re a big part of the network’s ongoing success.

As it turns out, CNBC has a total of 35 (!) female anchors and reporters—19 at CNBC U.S., 8 at CNBC Asia and 8 at CNBC Europe, according to the network.

By comparison, Bloomberg TV has only 17 full-time female anchors and reporters in addition to the regular contributors from Bloomberg News who often appear on air. (By our count, based on their network bios, 8 of the CNBC ladies used to work at Bloomberg TV.)

And it looks like Fox Business Network has 12 female on-air personalities. (We called and emailed a FBN spokeswoman to confirm the number but didn’t hear back.)

Now, without further ado…

Learn all about the women of CNBC >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.