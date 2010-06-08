Meet The Women Of Bloomberg TV

Last week we introduced you to all 35 female anchors and reporters at CNBC.



The feature was such a hit that we thought it would only be fair to take a look at CNBC’s competition: Bloomberg TV.

Across all of Bloomberg TV’s international bureaus, there are 28 female on-air personalities.

Some of them came from CNBC (just like eight of the CNBC ladies came from Bloomberg).

And there have been some recent additions: Melissa Long (from CNN.com), Cali Carlin (from CBS News), Margaret Brennan (from CNBC) and Gigi Stone (from ABC) have all joined Bloomberg TV since 2009, reportedly because the network has been trying to ramp up its competition not with CNBC, but with Fox.

Also, one of these gals was Miss Jamaica Universe 2001! But you’ll have to click through to find out who it is.

Now…

Learn all about the Women of Bloomberg TV >>

Haslinda Amin What she does: Singapore-based news correspondent and anchor, hosts 'The Trade'. Background: Haslinda also covers news throughout the day from Southeast Asia and the Indian subcontinent and reports from international events such as the World Economic Forum and Association of Southeast Asian Nations meetings. Deirdre Bolton What she does: New York-based anchor, co-hosts 'InsideTrack' with Erik Schatkzer. Background: Since joining Bloomberg in 1999, Bolton has reported from the New York Stock Exchange and the NASDAQ. Prior to Bloomberg, she started her career in banking, selling European equities to U.S. portfolio managers. She worked for La Caisse de Depots (CDC North America) and Societe Generale, both in France and in the U.S. Margaret Brennan What she does: New York-based anchor. Hosts 'In Business with Margaret Brennan'. Background: Brennan joined Bloomberg in 2009 from CNBC. In January 2010, she hosted BTV's first live broadcast from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. She also reported live from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland 2010. Brennan graduated from the University of Virginia with a bachelor's degree in foreign affairs and Middle East studies and a minor in Arabic language. She was a Fulbright-Hays Scholar and studied Arabic at Yarmouk University in Jordan. She speaks fluent Arabic. Andrea Catherwood What she does: London-based anchor, hosts 'The Pulse with Andrea Catherwood' and 'FirstUp'. Background: Andrea's broadcasting career began aged 16, when she joined the BBC in Belfast as a co-presenter of a youth current affairs programme for which she won BBC Northern Ireland's Young Presenter of the Year award. In 1993 she joined NBC Asia in Hong Kong as a news reporter. Gigi Stone What she does: New York-based reporter. Background: Prior to joining Bloomberg in 2009, Stone reported on business, finance, and consumer affairs for ABC News. She began her career at NY1 News as a general assignment reporter and anchor covering politics and business. While at NY1, she covered the 9/11 World Trade centre attacks live from the scene. Stone grew up in Manhattan, where she learned to speak French, Portuguese and Spanish. She received a Master's degree from Columbia University's Graduate School of Journalism, Scarlet Fu What she does: New York-based chief markets correspondent.

Background: Scarlet Fu is a Bloomberg veteran with 14 years' experience as a financial journalist in the U.S. and Asia. Prior to joining Bloomberg Television, she served as a stocks editor for Bloomberg News and also oversaw Bloomberg News coverage of Asian equities. Fu began her career at CNBC Asia. Julie Hyman What she does: Co-anchor for weekday afternoon programming on Bloomberg Television (alongside Mark Crumpton). Background: Hyman previously worked as morning markets editor, tracking breaking news and stock trends. She has reported from the New York Stock Exchange, the NASDAQ MarketSite and the Chicago Board of Trade. Prior, Hyman worked in Bloomberg's Paris office as a print journalist covering European stock markets, and for the Washington Times newspaper covering local and national business stories. She grew up outside Baltimore, Md., and graduated from Randolph-Macon College in Virginia. Linzie Janis What she does: London-based Bloomberg Television anchor. Background: Janis Previously served as a Bloomberg News European markets reporter. Before joining Bloomberg in 2008, she was a reporter and producer at CNN International in London. Francine Lacqua What she does: Senior correspondent and anchor for Bloomberg Television in London. Background: Covered major international events for Bloomberg Television including the World Economic Forum in Davos, IMF in Washington, G20 meetings and OPEC. She was nominated for the Association of International Broadcasters 'Personality of the Year Award' in 2009. Susan Li What she does: Hong Kong-based anchor for Bloomberg Television. Background: Prior to joining Bloomberg, Susan was an anchor in China for CCTV International's 'BizChina' and prime time news shows. She has also worked on 'The National', the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation's nationwide show. Betty Liu What she does: New York-based anchor of 'In the Loop' with Betty Liu. Background: Before joining Bloomberg, Liu was an anchor for CNBC Asia in Hong Kong. Prior to that, she was Atlanta Bureau Chief for the FT and Taiwan Bureau Chief for Dow Jones (the youngest ever for Dow Jones Asia). She published the financial and lifestyle guide, 'Age Smart: Discovering the Fountain of Youth at Midlife and Beyond'. Liu was born in Hong Kong and graduated from the University of Pennsylvania with an English degree. Carol Massar What she does: Co-anchors 'Street Smart' with Matt Miller. Background: Massar joined Bloomberg Television in 1999. Prior to Bloomberg, Massar served as producer, reporter and anchor for Dow Jones Television. She also appeared on CNBC, the Financial News Network, and Nightly Business Report on PBS. In 2006, Massar anchored The Ethanol Fix -- Breaking America's Addiction to Oil, which won the National Gracie Award from the American Women in Radio and Television. Massar earned a degree in economics from Barnard College. Maryam Nemazee What she does: London-based anchor for Bloomberg Television. Background: Nemazee joined Bloomberg Television in 2010 from Al Jazeera English. Prior to that, she was an anchor and reporter in Moscow for Russia Today. Lizzie O'Leary What she does: Washington D.C.-based reporter and panelist for Political Capital with Al Hunt. Background: Prior to joining Bloomberg Television, she was a producer and reporter for NPR. O'Leary began her journalism career at ABC News. She holds a Master's Degree, With honours, from Columbia University's Graduate School of Journalism, and a Bachelor's Degree, from Williams College. Lori Rothman What she does: New York City-based anchor. Background: Rothman joined Bloomberg in 2000 and moved to the anchor desk in the fall of 2005. Prior to that, she covered the markets from the New York Stock Exchange for more than 100 Bloomberg affiliates nationwide. Michele Steele What she does: Sports business reporter, based in New York City. Background: Steele joined Bloomberg in 2007. Before Bloomberg, she was a senior reporter and anchor for Forbes video on-demand service and a regular contributor to the FOX News Channel. Earlier, she produced money-related segments at ABC News and at First Business Network. Cris Valerio What she does: San Francisco-based technology reporter and host of 'Venture'. Background: Cris joined Bloomberg after working in local television. She's covered commodities for the Spanish-language channel and was the NYSE reporter until her transfer to San Francisco. Cali Carlin What she does: New York-based reporter. Background: Carlin joined Bloomberg in 2010 from CBS Interactive, where she was an anchor, reporter and producer. Prior to CBS, Carlin was an anchor and correspondent for Channel One News, the in-school news braodcast. She is a graduate of Brigham Young University. Monica Bertran What she does: New York-based reporter. Background: Prior to joining Bloomberg, Bertran was a CBS Radio news producer and a weekend reporter, associate news producer, and a radio talk show producer. Bertran holds a B.A. degree from Xavier University of Louisiana in Communications. Suzanne O'Halloran What she does: Suzanne O'Halloran is a New York City-based financial correspondent. Background: O'Halloran reports from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange and has reported extensively on the Federal Reserve. Prior to joining Bloomberg in 2000, O'Halloran worked as a producer at CNBC. Earlier, she was part of the equity analyst team at UBS, specializing in media and energy stocks. She graduated from Boston College. Judith Bogner What she does: London-based reporter. Background: Since joining the network in 2001, Bogner has interviewed numerous heads of state, international financial advisers, and business executives. She chaired panels at the annual Luxembourg Financial Forum under Prime Minister Jean-Claude Juncker, and served as moderator for Frankfurt's Euro Finance Week. Bogner is a graduate from the University of Applied Sciences in Bremen. She is fluent in German, Italian, French and Mandarin. Sara Eisen What she does: New York-based markets reporter. Background: Eisen covers the foreign exchange market (dollar, yen, euro and pound). Eisen joined Bloomberg Television in 2008, and has worked in both New York and Hong Kong, reporting headline news on global markets. Prior, Eisen was a reporter for ForexTv.com. She holds a master's degree in broadcast journalism with a concentration in business reporting from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University. Julianna Goldman What she does: Bloomberg Television's White House Correspondent. Also serves as a weekly panelist on 'Political Capital with Al Hunt'. Background: Goldman joined Bloomberg in 2003. Check out a fun interview with her here. Sample: 'When did you last cry and why? Watching Crazy Heart - when Jeff Bridges performs for the first time with Colin Farrell.' Anastasia Haydulina What she does: London-based reporter. Background: Haydulina Joined Bloomberg Television in 2009. Prior, she was a news anchor and correspondent for the 24-hour, English-speaking news channel, Russia Today. She started her TV news career as a local reporter in Long Island, New York. Poppy Trowbridge What she does: London-based finance and investing reporter. Background: Prior to joining Bloomberg TV, Trowbridge was Bloomberg News' European Mergers and Acquisitions Reporter and a banking correspondent. Before joining Bloomberg, Trowbridge was a business analyst with the consulting group Control Risks. Judy Woodruff What she does: New York City-based anchor. Background: Woodruff began her career on a local Atlanta station. She served as the chief White House correspondent for NBC from 1977 to 1982, and covered Washington for The Today Show from 1982 - 83. She moved from NBC to PBS, and from 1984 to 1990 was the host of Frontline. From 1983 to 1993, she was Chief Washington Correspondent for 'The MacNeil/Lehrer News Hour,' also on PBS. Woodruff attended Meredith College and Duke University, where she earned a degree in political science Her husband is Al Hunt, formerly of CNN and The Wall Street Journal, Sheila Dharmarajan What she does: New York-based markets reporter. Background: Prior to joining Bloomberg TV, Dharmarajan worked on Wall Street. She received her bachelor's degree from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and a MBA from Stanford University. Zahra Burton What she does: New York-based markets reporter for Bloomberg Television. Background: Burton joined Bloomberg in 2004. She studied marketing and international business at Florida University and got a master's degree in broadcast journalism from the University of Southern California. Burton was Miss Jamaica Universe 2001. And in case you missed it the first time around.... Meet The Women of CNBC >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.