Women Might Decide Whether Wall Street Journal's New York Section Wins Over The Times

Female New Yorkers might need to give the Journal a thumbs up.

Could New York’s great newspaper war be a battle for the sexes?As the Wall Street Journal prepares to unveil its New York edition on April 26, Nat Ives at AdAge tells us a key stat: The Journal’s daily readership is 62.3% men and 37.7% women. Meanwhile, The Times’ male to female ratio is essentially split straight down the middle, with 51.1% men and 48.9% women.



We noticed that women were an increasingly important demographic to the Journal back when they released their branding campaign. In commercials, they cooed at mothers who were making decisions about childcare, and ad spots flashed women in aprons, working in local businesses.

The Journal argues that its female audience has been increasing during the past couple of years — and they are richer and more likely to be employed than Times readers.

They also signed on luxury advertisers that want to appeal to women, including Saks Fifth Avenue, Bloomingdales and Bergdorf Goodman.

But will the Journal reach beyond its typical coverage to appeal to women in their New York pages?

A Journal representative declined to comment or put us in touch with any editors who would be willing to go on the record about how the paper plans to appeal to women.

But WSJ staffers tell us that, of course, the Journal will want to get as many New York subscribers as possible — and, sure, that includes women. But they don’t see a huge push in coverage or staffing that would reflect a more female friendly Journal.

In fact, the Journal has been accused of having a boys’ club atmosphere in the past. One Journal newsroom source tells us, “with the testosterone level surrounding this entire thing with the Times, it’s feeling pretty macho.”

The Journal has tried to get in touch with its female side in the past.

There were extensive “Women To Watch” packages in 2007 and 2008, although we haven’t seen one for 2009 yet.

In May 2008, the Journal launched a new online-only section aimed at executive women, called Journal Women. The page featured headlines including “Hate the Gym? Hit the Dancefloor,” “Markdowns Mean Springtime For Shoppers,” and “Putting an End to Mindless Munching,” with a picture of Hillary Clinton spooning something into her mouth. The original link to the site currently redirects to the Journal’s Careers section.

One survivor of Journal Women: The Juggle, a blog about balancing life and family.

One staffer reminds us that the Personal Journal, the magazine and WSJ’s entire “Life & Style” coverage are aimed straight at female readers. Although some of them might be down with the Journal’s New York sports coverage, I argued.

We’ll see how else the Journal might want to steal away those “discerning” New York women from the Times on the 26th.

