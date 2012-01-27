Women Might Be The Smarter Car Shoppers After All, Study Says

Photo: Flickr / sean dreilinger

When it comes to buying cars, women may be the more practical shopper, a new study by LeaseTrader reveals.That is to say, they’re more careful and less superficial than their male counterparts.



All but five per cent of 500 women surveyed said they cared about their car’s safety performance when taking over a lease from a previous owner.

The car’s incident history and functionality were the second and third most popular matters of concern. Only 45.9 per cent deemed aesthetics an important quality.

On the other hand, fewer than half as many men said they considered safety their main concern.

What really affected their decision was driving performance, which 83.2 per cent ranked as one of the most important factors.

Engine performance and aesthetics placed second and third.

To make matters worse, men were 10 per cent less likely to order vehicle inspections before assuming a lease, according to the survey. That could be hurting them in the long run.

Phil Reed, senior editor at Edmunds.com, says getting an inspection is one of the most important steps to take before buying a car, especially if you don’t want to get stuck with a clunker.

That’s doubly true for leasing a vehicle. John Sternal, a spokesperson for LeaseTrader, said that because leased car trading often involves faraway prospects, out-of-state car inspections are a crucial part of the process.

Yet nearly half of men declined to order one, compared to the 67.2 per cent of women who opted for the service.

The gender differences run deeper with younger buyers. Nearly 80 per cent of women between the ages of 21 and 30 order an inspection, compared to 42.3 per cent of men.

