Women Killed It In Ivy League Business School Admissions This Year

Women must have been really impressive during the Ivy League b-school admissions process this year.



At Wharton, at Pennsylvania University, “nearly 45% of next year’s incoming class will be women, up from 40% last year,” the deputy director of MBA admissions there told the WSJ.

Harvard Business School will record its highest female percentage ever, with 39% of the class of 2013 being women.

Other groups that impressed admissions offices, at least at Harvard Business School, people with tech and manufacturing backgrounds.

A group that didn’t kill it? Wall Streeters.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.