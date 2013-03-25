A History Of American Women In The Workplace [PHOTOS]

There’s been a lot of debate recently concerning women in the workplace.
Whatever the argument is, one thing is certain: Women have come a long way since they began working outside their homes.
We compiled some photographs that show this amazing transition.
1916: Two women working in the offices of The Suffragist, the weekly journal published by the Congressional Union and National Woman's Party from 1913 to 1921.
1922: Three women working in an unidentified office in Washington, D.C. The woman on the left is operating an addressograph.
1929: Seven women office employees posing for the camera at the Montgomery Ward department store in Chicago, Ill.
1928: A woman is writing on a piece of paper while Mr. Moran, president of Industrial Bank located in Chicago, Ill., speaks.
1943: Enola O'Connell, widow and mother, was the only woman welder at Heil and Co., Milwaukee, Wis. at the time.
