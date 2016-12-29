Here's why some women in tech cite MySpace as their entry point

If you had a MySpace profile back in 2006, you know that customising it was key. Having a unique background, profile picture and song choice was important.

But in order to really stand out, you needed to be able to do more than change the colour of your profile. To do anything more advanced, it helped to know HTML and CSS.

For many teenage girls, MySpace provided an entry point into technology, NPR’s Latinos USA reported.

Latinos USA reporter Antonia Cereijido joined the Slack channel Techqueria, a large group message for Latinos in technology. She asked the women in the group what sparked their interest in technology and found, “a surprising number of women said MySpace.”

While she didn’t mention the exact number of women who responded, she was able to interview one on her podcast.

One female student, who is hoping to be a user experience designer in Silicon Valley, mentioned

in the interview, “I started to see a lot of the HTML and CSS that I had learned before and then from there I started picking up JavaScript. It gave me a lot more confidence in being about to pick up coding.”

Today, teenage girls are exposed to technology much more than they were a decade ago, when MySpace reigned. However, with so many advancements in technology and website design, teens can update and customise their profiles without ever needing to write a single line of code.

Probably without even knowing it, by forcing teens to code their own designs, MySpace was inspiring some of the future coders of America.

