Women In Tech Make More Money And Land Better Jobs Than Men

Maybe Michael Arrington is right: Women are wanted in tech, they’re just hard to find.



According to CNBC, 91% of males who are computer science majors and find jobs within six months of graduation earn an average starting salary of $60K.

In contrast, 95% of women who find jobs within that same time frame are paid an average salary of $62K.

Neumont University, which teaches a 2.5-year computer science program, says their women are extremely valuable within the industry, getting placed better, and faster, than males. But only one out of every 20 students is female.

Tech companies are looking for diversity, they say, and research has shown that women coders are actually better communicators.

