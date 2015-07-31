The US is lagging behind more than 70 countries in a crucial gender and government benchmark

Reuters House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) (8th L, front row) participates in a photo opportunity for the swearing in of 65 House Democrat women to the 114th Congress on the east steps of the Capitol in Washington January 7, 2015.

The latest ranking on the percentage of women in national parliaments is out, and the US is still lagging behind.

The US ranks 71st on the list, as only 19.35% members of Congress are women.

Out of the 435 members of the House of Representatives, just 84 are women. And in the Senate, the score is hardly any better — only 20% are women.

The Inter-Parliamentary Union ranked 190 countries based on information made available by each national parliament or governing body. The new statistics reflect each country’s status as of June 1.

The ranking counts countries with the same percentages as one single entry, meaning there are even more than 70 countries in the world that have more women in their parliaments or congresses than the US.

The country with the most women in parliament is Rwanda, where 63.8% are women. Bolivia ranks second at 53.1%. Those are the only two countries in the world in which women make up a majority of parliament.

The first Nordic country to appear on the list is Sweden, it ranks at No. 5 with 43.6% women.

At the other end of the spectrum are the micro nations of Qatar, Palaos, Tonga, Vanuatu, and Yemen — where there are no women in parliament. Among countries with at least one woman in parliament, Oman ranks last. Out of its 84 representatives, only one is a woman, putting its score at 1.2%.

Ethiopia and Suriname did not provide information on how many women are in their parliament.

The average number of women members of parliament in the world is 9.876, compared to 34.555 men. That amounts to about 22.2% women on average. On a regional level, Nordic countries rank the highest, with an average of 41.3% women. The Americas come in second with 27%. The region with the fewest women in parliament is the Pacific, with 13.1%.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.