The 12 Most Powerful Women In Digital Media

Lyne has successfully transitioned from old media to new. Having previously led operations at The Village Voice, Premiere magazine, ABC Entertainment and Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia, she's currently in charge of Gilt Groupe, a high-end e-commerce destination that attracts trendy consumers searching for designer deals.

The forward-thinking CEO recently told Newsweek, 'What has really struck me over the years now is the fact that media companies have looked at the Internet as either a distraction, or in some cases a threat, but not as the giant opportunity that it is. It's challenging obviously because with the business models, the ability to monetise is not always evident. But you're never going to figure it out unless you dive in with real resources and real strategic forces and an excitement about what's possible. The best way to do that is to jump into an Internet company.'

(Disclosure: The Business Insider shares investors and directors with Gilt Groupe.)