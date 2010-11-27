The 20 Countries With The Highest Percentage Of Female Entrepreneurs

Photo: Startup Professionals
The lack of female entrepreneurs has been a popular topic lately, so we decided to look at the subject on a global scale.In 2007, Global Entrepreneurship Monitor studied the role women play in business in 41 countries around the world.
The 41 countries studied make up 70% of the world’s population and 93% of global GDP.
Countries were separated in three categories: low/middle-income Europe and Asia, low/middle-income Latin America and Caribbean, and high-income.
The results indicate more women are entrepreneurs in lower income countries. This could be due to necessity.
The one country with a higher percentage of women entrepreneurs than men? Japan. The U.S. has a pretty poor showing, coming in 16th on our list.
*Note: The percentages on the following slides are out of total women and men in the country’s population.
per cent of women entrepreneurs: 9.60%
per cent of men entrepreneurs: 19.27%
per cent of women entrepreneurs: 9.66%
per cent of men entrepreneurs:18.21%
per cent of women entrepreneurs: 10.06%
per cent of men entrepreneurs: 17.92%
per cent of women entrepreneurs: 10.36%
per cent of men entrepreneurs: 21.49%
per cent of women entrepreneurs: 10.73%
per cent of men entrepreneurs: 18.45%
per cent of women entrepreneurs: 11.25%
per cent of men entrepreneurs: 23.22%
per cent of women entrepreneurs: 11.42%
per cent of men entrepreneurs: 30.83%
per cent of women entrepreneurs: 11.73%
per cent of men entrepreneurs: 25.96%
per cent of women entrepreneurs: 12.44%
per cent of men entrepreneurs: 17.97%
per cent of women entrepreneurs: 13.79%
per cent of men entrepreneurs:12.20%
Note: Japan is the only country in which the number of women entrepreneurs exceed men entrepreneurs.
per cent of women entrepreneurs: 15.50%
per cent of men entrepreneurs: 33.30%
per cent of women entrepreneurs: 15.51%
per cent of men entrepreneurs: 22.56%
per cent of women entrepreneurs: 16.02%
per cent of men entrepreneurs: 28.33%
per cent of women entrepreneurs: 19.95%
per cent of men entrepreneurs: 25.43%
per cent of women entrepreneurs: 20.47%
per cent of men entrepreneurs: 28.93%
per cent of women entrepreneurs: 20.62%
per cent of men entrepreneurs: 27.88%
per cent of women entrepreneurs: 21.71%
per cent of men entrepreneurs: 29.37%
per cent of women entrepreneurs: 26.60%
per cent of men entrepreneurs: 42.41%
per cent of women entrepreneurs:: 38.46%
per cent of men entrepreneurs: 43.80%
per cent of women entrepreneurs: 45.42%
per cent of men entrepreneurs: 51.00%
