The 20 Countries With The Highest Percentage Of Female Entrepreneurs

The lack of female entrepreneurs has been a popular topic lately, so we decided to look at the subject on a global scale.In 2007, Global Entrepreneurship Monitor studied the role women play in business in 41 countries around the world.



The 41 countries studied make up 70% of the world’s population and 93% of global GDP.

Countries were separated in three categories: low/middle-income Europe and Asia, low/middle-income Latin America and Caribbean, and high-income.

The results indicate more women are entrepreneurs in lower income countries. This could be due to necessity.

The one country with a higher percentage of women entrepreneurs than men? Japan. The U.S. has a pretty poor showing, coming in 16th on our list.

*Note: The percentages on the following slides are out of total women and men in the country’s population.

