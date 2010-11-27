The 20 Countries With The Highest Percentage Of Female Entrepreneurs

The lack of female entrepreneurs has been a popular topic lately, so we decided to look at the subject on a global scale.In 2007, Global Entrepreneurship Monitor studied the role women play in business in 41 countries around the world.

The 41 countries studied make up 70% of the world’s population and 93% of global GDP.

Countries were separated in three categories: low/middle-income Europe and Asia, low/middle-income Latin America and Caribbean, and high-income.

The results indicate more women are entrepreneurs in lower income countries. This could be due to necessity.

The one country with a higher percentage of women entrepreneurs than men? Japan. The U.S. has a pretty poor showing, coming in 16th on our list.

*Note: The percentages on the following slides are out of total women and men in the country’s population.

20. Finland

per cent of women entrepreneurs: 9.60%

per cent of men entrepreneurs: 19.27%

19. India

per cent of women entrepreneurs: 9.66%

per cent of men entrepreneurs:18.21%

18. Spain

per cent of women entrepreneurs: 10.06%

per cent of men entrepreneurs: 17.92%

17. Portugal

per cent of women entrepreneurs: 10.36%

per cent of men entrepreneurs: 21.49%


16. United States

per cent of women entrepreneurs: 10.73%

per cent of men entrepreneurs: 18.45%

15. Ireland

per cent of women entrepreneurs: 11.25%

per cent of men entrepreneurs: 23.22%

14. Iceland

per cent of women entrepreneurs: 11.42%

per cent of men entrepreneurs: 30.83%

13. Uruguay

per cent of women entrepreneurs: 11.73%

per cent of men entrepreneurs: 25.96%

12. Kazakhstan

per cent of women entrepreneurs: 12.44%

per cent of men entrepreneurs: 17.97%

11. Japan

per cent of women entrepreneurs: 13.79%

per cent of men entrepreneurs:12.20%

Note: Japan is the only country in which the number of women entrepreneurs exceed men entrepreneurs.

10. Argentina

per cent of women entrepreneurs: 15.50%

per cent of men entrepreneurs: 33.30%

9. Greece

per cent of women entrepreneurs: 15.51%

per cent of men entrepreneurs: 22.56%

8. Chile

per cent of women entrepreneurs: 16.02%

per cent of men entrepreneurs: 28.33%

7. Brazil

per cent of women entrepreneurs: 19.95%

per cent of men entrepreneurs: 25.43%

6. China

per cent of women entrepreneurs: 20.47%

per cent of men entrepreneurs: 28.93%

5. Dominican Republic

per cent of women entrepreneurs: 20.62%

per cent of men entrepreneurs: 27.88%

4. Venezuela

per cent of women entrepreneurs: 21.71%

per cent of men entrepreneurs: 29.37%

3. Colombia

per cent of women entrepreneurs: 26.60%

per cent of men entrepreneurs: 42.41%

2. Peru

per cent of women entrepreneurs:: 38.46%

per cent of men entrepreneurs: 43.80%

1. Thailand

per cent of women entrepreneurs: 45.42%

per cent of men entrepreneurs: 51.00%

