Meet Some Of The Most Interesting Female Hedge Funders In The World

This isn’t new – as of last year, the number of working women had surpassed those of men.



Yet in the hedge fund world, that precedent is still light years away. According to Hedge Fund Research, women only manage about 3% of the $1.6 trillion invested in hedge funds.

That should change soon — it’s been statistically proven that women make better alternative investment fund managers than men. A Hedge Fund Research study showed that female-run funds lost less money during the financial crisis (that can be attributed to women taking less risk). Portfolios overseen by a women also generated better returns over three to five year periods studied. In addition, the number of female traders is growing. Spread betting provider City Index (CI) says the men:women ratio of their clients is now 10:1. In 2001 it was only 56:1. That boost in female firepower at the trader level could mean more females entering the hedge fund industry or starting their own.

But, this is also an industry where it has basically been scientifically proven that men will raise more money to manage than women. A Washington University in St. Louis study in 2010 found that people were willing to invest three-times as much money in a fund run by a male rather than one overseen by a female.

So who are these female titans that are daring to stand among men and make waves? We rounded up some of the best.

