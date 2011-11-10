Guys, Chances Are Your Girl Is Having Sex Out Of Obligation, Not For Pleasure

Photo: focus.recompose via flickr

Women are having sex with their partners, but mainly because we feel it’s our duty. In fact, we are “simply not prioritizing sex” in our busy work lives, says a recent WomenTALK survey.“There seems to be a growing trend in women having sex for obligation, not enjoyment purposes,” Naomi Greenblatt, a psychiatrist specializing in women’s healths, says in the press release.



According to the survey, 27% of women in committed relationships say that their sex lives are actually not that important, but 76% claim to be very happy with their relationships.

“It’s interesting that women rank many factors of their sex life, such as connecting with their partner, as important, but aren’t highly satisfied with those factors,” says Elizabeth Battaglino Cahill, executive director of HealthyWomen. “Good sex may be the ideal but it’s not the reality for many women.”

The survey of 1,031 participants revealed that 42% of women believe that sex is important to their overall health, but 66% are engaging in sexual activity once a week or less often.

The new research shows that most of us don’t really understand the physical health benefits of having a regular, active sex life. In fact, an active sex life could decrease stress, strengthen pelvic floor muscles, increase immune system function and burn calories.

Although some of us do understand these health benefits, most of us probably don’t know that a regular sex life can also have the youthful effects of a very expensive anti-ageing cream.

“Women who had sex at least four times a week were scored as looking up to 10 years younger than their actual age,” Greenblatt says. “While pleasure and intimacy with your partner should be a primary motivation to have sex, the health and wellness benefits are a big bonus.”

HealthyWomen is the nation’s leading health information source for women and commissioned the WomenTALK survey.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.