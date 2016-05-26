These are the worst shorts a man can wear, according to women

iStock The jorts really need to go.

Style mistakes are something a man generally wants to avoid. As for the style mistake that the opposite sex has voted the most egregious? Well, you’d better listen up.

Female commenters on Reddit’s r/AskWomen subreddit were asked to vote on what they consider to be the worst style blunders they see on men. The number-10 item came in with 42 upvotes loud and clear: jean shorts.

Yes, jean shorts, the derided red-headed step-child of shorts and jeans. The reason why jean shorts are so derided is manifold: they fill no particular function, and they often look messy and out of place.

Either they’re homemade and cut from a regular pair of jeans with threads of severed fabric around the cuff of the short like cobwebs, or they’re neatly hemmed and just look like a ludicrously too-short pair of jeans. Either way, it’s not a flattering look if you’re not a teenage skateboarder.

I can’t think of a single instance where I’d prefer to see a pair of jean shorts over a regular pair of chino shorts. The jean fabric is usually heavier than typical chino fabrics, too, making them impractical for the hottest season of the year.

If you’re a die-hard jean shorts-wearer, we understand this might be hard to hear. For those men, we offer a compromise: Chambray. This is a denim-like fabric that is much lighter and can be worn without fear of ridicule. Gap sells a pair for $45.

