The Craziest 15 Ways Women Say They Were Harassed At Goldman Sachs

Christina Chen-Oster and Shanna Orlich

Three women allege that they were the victims of gender discrimination on Wall Street.During their work at Goldman Sachs, they say, the women received unwelcome sexual advances, they were ostracized, overheard inappropriate sexual banter, were not invited to male outings, and were passed up for promotions and bonuses that their male equals received.



One of the victims, Lisa Parisi, called her situation “untenable.”

In a lengthy lawsuit filed in September in Federal Court against Goldman Sachs, Christina Chen-Oster, Lisa Parisi, and Shanna Orlich shared their hurtful stories. But that was the last we heard about the case until recently, when Goldman filed its 10K report.

According to their 10K, on November 22, Goldman filed a motion to stay (stop) the claims of one of the women (we’re not sure which one) and to compel individual arbitration (a resolution) with that individual, based on an arbitration provision contained in an employment agreement between Goldman and the individual.

There’s still no word about the status of the other two women’s case against Goldman.

