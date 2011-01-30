Women Entrepreneur Festival

I’m going to be spending today at the Women Entrepreneurs Festival at NYU’s ITP school.



I’ll be tweeting out the things that are most interesting to me, and will post all of them to the #wefestival hashtag where there are already some great conversations happening.

I love the idea of an event that celebrates women entrepreneurs. We need more role models, more success stories, and more doing.

This post originally appeared at AVC

