Everything You Need To Know About Women At eG8 In Two Pictures

The eG8 Forum in Paris, which brings together all the big hitters in tech and world leaders ahead of the G8 Summit, is in full force. (Think Davos meets LeWeb.)



And like most high-powered events like that, it’s a bit of a sausage fest.

In many ways the event organisers aren’t to blame: tech, finance, business and politics are all male-dominated fields (particularly in France), and events are going to reflect that. But the male predominance here is striking.

How so?

Well, here’s a snapshot (literally). We snapped a picture of the men’s room and then the women’s room at eG8, and the men’s room is several times bigger. Smart planning on the part of the organiser Publicis Groupe. But also striking evidence of how many more men than women are here.

Here’s the women’s room:

Photo: Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry, Business Insider

Here’s the men’s room:

Photo: Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry, Business Insider

