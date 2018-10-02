12 double standards that still exist for women in the US

- March is Women’s History Month.
- There’s still a long way to go before women can truly enjoy equality.
- Women often encounter double standards in healthcare, parenting, and the workforce.
In 2020, women earned 82 cents for every dollar earned by a man, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The gap also varied among different racial and ethnic groups. It took white women an extra 98 days to earn what a man made in a year, while it took Black women 214 days, according to the 2020 data.
A 2012 study published in Research in Organizational Behavior found that descriptive gender stereotypes (ideas about what women are like) and prescriptive gender stereotypes (ideas about what women should be like) impede women’s professional advancement. When women exhibit a more assertive leadership style stereotypically associated with men, they face “disapproval and social penalties” that keep them from getting promoted.
One study of women in tech published in Fortune found that women are more often called “abrasive” and “bossy” in performance reviews while men are praised for being “aggressive.” A Skyline Group International report also found that “Women who check detailed progress every day are seen as micromanaging and bossy” and that “employees are more receptive to women in leadership who present themselves with poise and authenticity.”
“It’s a Catch-22,” Dr. Sonya Rhodes, a psychotherapist and author of “The Alpha Woman Meets Her Match,” previously told Business Insider. “Whatever women do at work, they have to do it nicely. But the more you back off, the more they don’t take you seriously.”
“According to the sexual double standard, boys and men are rewarded and praised for heterosexual sexual contacts, whereas girls and women are derogated and stigmatized for similar behaviors,” authors Derek A. Kreager and Jeremy Staff wrote.
Even so, the tradition is still prevalent. A study of wedding announcements in The New York Times from 1971 to 2005 found that 18% of brides kept their own names. A 2011 study published in Gender and Society found that out of 1,200 adults surveyed, 70% believed that a woman should be required to change her name after she gets married. And more recently, a 2017 study in Gender Issues found that women who keep their last names are viewed as less committed wives by men of lower education.
Only nine states have laws that help a man change his name after marriage.
A 2010 study by the European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology found that 59% of doctors would discourage a 26-year-old patient from undergoing a tubal ligation if her husband did not want her to have one, and 32% would discourage that patient even if her husband agreed.
Meanwhile, vasectomies are performed without requiring permission from one’s partner.
“Even though people believe in their rational mind that women should be allowed to determine their own families, this subconscious, two-parent, two-child family is pervasive,” health law attorney Ariel Tazkargy told Vice. “Doctors don’t want to permanently alter someone, but they do it all the time for other procedures, so what is it about women and birth?”
Victoria’s Secret model Candice Swanepoel wrote about how she had experienced this double standard in an Instagram post picturing her infant son.
“Many women today are shamed for breastfeeding in public, or even kicked out of public places for feeding their children,” she wrote in the 2016 post. “I have been made to feel the need to cover up and somewhat shy to feed my baby in public places but strangely feel nothing for the topless editorials I’ve done in the name of art..? The world has been desensitized to the sexualization of the breast and to violence on tv…why should it be different when it comes to breastfeeding? Breastfeeding is not sexual it’s natural. Those who feel it is wrong to feed your child in public need to get educated on the benefits breastfeeding has on mother and child and in [turn] on society as a whole.”
Stories continue to emerge about this attitude towards breastfeeding women. In 2019, a passenger who was breastfeeding her child on a KLM flight from San Francisco said a flight attendant asked her to cover up to be “respectful” to others around her. That same year, a mom in Texas said she was told to stop breastfeeding at a public pool.
Women, however, are expected to “snap back into shape” after having a baby, as Katherine Heigl (pictured) put it after having her son Joshua Jr. Celebrities and fitness bloggers alike have spoken out about the pressure to lose baby weight.
“I have to keep reminding myself that it took nine months to grow Mia, so it’s probably going to take at least the same amount of time for my body to recover,” fitness blogger Emily Skye wrote on Instagram.
This double standard remains in place today: A woman who takes care of her kids is simply doing what is expected of her, but a man who takes care of his kids is an exceptional, involved father.
In 2018, actress Jenny Mollen addressed this double standard in regard to her husband, Jason Biggs.
“People often ask me if I feel lucky that @biggsjason is such an involved dad and the answer is, no. I expect him to be a good father! That’s why I had kids with him,” she wrote on Instagram. “Nobody would ever say to a man, ‘wow, you are so lucky your wife feeds and bathes your children.’ For women, it’s expected to love and protect and show up for soccer practice. For men, an hour or two alone with the kids on a weekend somehow warrants a trophy. (Or at least a World’s Greatest Dad mug.) This double standard is antiquated and insulting. If your partner isn’t hands on, he shouldn’t have hands.”
In 2021, Vice President Kamala Harris called the number of women leaving the workforce a “national emergency.”
The massive discrepancy is a testament to the fact that women are still largely responsible for childcare.
“Women tend to be more in the essential workers positions, and those are the ones that often cannot be done from home. They need to go out,” said Liz Elting, founder and CEO of the Elizabeth Elting Foundation, in an interview with Business Insider’s Yelena Dzhanova. Elting’s foundation launched a multi-million dollar fund for pandemic relief.
“Or their positions have been eliminated, in which they’re not earning money, which is a problem. If they are able to work from home, they have kids to take care of with quarantining and home-schooling going on, and the work is basically falling on women,” Elting said. “So it’s a very difficult time for women, whether they do need to go out and risk their lives to take care of their families or if they’re at home earning a living and trying to take care of their family.”
“The blaming of mothers is intimately connected to cultural anxieties around the changing social roles of women,” Natalie Boero writes in a chapter of “The Fat Studies Reader” about how mothers are often blamed for the “epidemic of childhood obesity.”
From everyday items like deodorant and clothing to services such as haircuts and dry-cleaning, to mortgages and car insurance, women are paying more than men for necessities.
There’s also the “tampon tax” — tax on “non-luxury necessities,” such as tampons.
“A tax on periods is wrong,” tennis star Serena Williams told The New York Times while working with menstrual product company LOLA in 2019. “Telling half of the population that their needs aren’t important is wrong.”
Twenty-seven states still tax these essential items. Other states have tried to drop the tax, without success.
The study couldn’t determine the reason for this gap, but one key takeaway was that women and men have different heart attack symptoms.
