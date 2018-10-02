12 double standards that still exist for women in the US

Cleavage is prevalent in advertisements and media, but women breastfeeding their children in public are still told to cover up.

If a woman’s breasts are exposed in a sexualised or seductive way, it’s acceptable. If a woman is feeding her baby, however, some consider it inappropriate.

Victoria’s Secret model Candice Swanepoel wrote about how she had experienced this double standard in an Instagram post picturing her infant son.

“Many women today are shamed for breastfeeding in public, or even kicked out of public places for feeding their children,” she wrote in the 2016 post. “I have been made to feel the need to cover up and somewhat shy to feed my baby in public places but strangely feel nothing for the topless editorials I’ve done in the name of art..? The world has been desensitized to the sexualization of the breast and to violence on tv…why should it be different when it comes to breastfeeding? Breastfeeding is not sexual it’s natural. Those who feel it is wrong to feed your child in public need to get educated on the benefits breastfeeding has on mother and child and in [turn] on society as a whole.”

Stories continue to emerge about this attitude towards breastfeeding women. In 2019, a passenger who was breastfeeding her child on a KLM flight from San Francisco said a flight attendant asked her to cover up to be “respectful” to others around her. That same year, a mom in Texas said she was told to stop breastfeeding at a public pool.