12 double standards that still exist for women in the US

Assertive women are often considered “bossy.”

An assertive, successful woman being seen as “bossy” and less likable than a man with a similar demeanor is just one of many subtle ways women are treated differently in the workplace

A 2012 study published in Research in Organizational Behavior found that descriptive gender stereotypes (ideas about what women are like) and prescriptive gender stereotypes (ideas about what women should be like) impede women’s professional advancement. When women exhibit a more assertive leadership style stereotypically associated with men, they face “disapproval and social penalties” that keep them from getting promoted.

One study of women in tech published in Fortune found that women are more often called “abrasive” and “bossy” in performance reviews while men are praised for being “aggressive.” A Skyline Group International report also found that “Women who check detailed progress every day are seen as micromanaging and bossy” and that “employees are more receptive to women in leadership who present themselves with poise and authenticity.”

“It’s a Catch-22,” Dr. Sonya Rhodes, a psychotherapist and author of “The Alpha Woman Meets Her Match,” previously told Business Insider. “Whatever women do at work, they have to do it nicely. But the more you back off, the more they don’t take you seriously.”