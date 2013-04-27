Check Out The Military Special Operations Flight Unit That's Opened Up To Women

Paul Szoldra, Geoffrey Ingersoll
The most elite helicopter unit in the world — the 160th SOAR (Special Operations Aviation Regiment) — is just one of many combat units that has opened up to women.

Women are no strangers to aerial combat though. Air Force Colonel Martha McSally (ret.) has flown several combat sorties as an A10 jet pilot.

Still, SOAR is a huge step for women to enter into more direct combat roles.

“The Nightstalkers” as they are called, are the only special operations aviation unit in the Army — deploying almost continuously since 9/11 to provide drop-off for U.S. military elite at their targets. They also provide close air support (actually shooting at the enemy) while they are on the ground.

“We are a force ready to move at a moment’s notice anytime, anywhere, arriving on target plus or minus 30 seconds,” Col. Clayton Hutmacher told Special Operations Technology.

But an elite air unit for special operations missions didn’t always exist … until that mission in Iran …

It was only after serious issues were found during the disastrous mission to free the hostages in Iran, that the 160th formed in 1981.

Since then, the program has selected very few applicants. The standards are high — they like to have aviators with at least 500 flight hours, or at the top of their class at flight school.

Put simply, it's the exceptionally skilled pilots and crew who set the 160th apart.

They are experts with the Black Hawk helicopter, which transports operators and can be armed with machine guns.

And the MH-47 Chinook, a larger bird that can bring in troops and cargo — typical for insertions at a distance from the target.

They are also comfortable supporting Navy SEALs going from ship to shore ...

... Special Forces fast-roping onto land ...

... Or Marine Operators dropping in to seize a container ship.

They live up to their 'Nightstalker' name by conducting many of their missions under cover of darkness.

The pilots need to trust their crew chiefs on the sides of the helicopter — they relay how close they may be to the ground.

This team effort can result in some incredible landings ...

... Or maintaining a steady hover over a moving ship.

They fly fast and sometimes drop troops off at very low altitude, where they can make an amphibious assault on coastline targets.

While ground special ops get much of the credit for taking down targets ...

They would never be able to get there without the 160th to drop them ...

... And their high-tech gear off at the landing zone.

Where they can take down a target and complete the mission.

With machine guns on the side to provide a cover consisting of hot lead, if necessary ...

And the Little Bird's 70 mm rockets, which ground troops can call in on the enemy ...

The 160th provides crucial air cover for the men on the ground, especially because they're often outnumbered.

And when their mission is complete, the 160th brings them back home.

