Check Out The Military Special Operations Flight Unit That's Opened Up To Women

The most elite helicopter unit in the world — the 160th SOAR (Special Operations Aviation Regiment) — is just one of many combat units that has opened up to women.



Women are no strangers to aerial combat though. Air Force Colonel Martha McSally (ret.) has flown several combat sorties as an A10 jet pilot.

Still, SOAR is a huge step for women to enter into more direct combat roles.

“The Nightstalkers” as they are called, are the only special operations aviation unit in the Army — deploying almost continuously since 9/11 to provide drop-off for U.S. military elite at their targets. They also provide close air support (actually shooting at the enemy) while they are on the ground.

“We are a force ready to move at a moment’s notice anytime, anywhere, arriving on target plus or minus 30 seconds,” Col. Clayton Hutmacher told Special Operations Technology.

But an elite air unit for special operations missions didn’t always exist … until that mission in Iran …

