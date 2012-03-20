Women Have Covered Rick Perry's Facebook Wall With Questions About Menstruation

Women aren’t too happy with Rick Perry’s stance on family planning funding. Today, they let him know the best way they could, with some well-directed Internet snark.



Posts asking Perry’s advice about everything from menstruation to menopause flooded the governor’s Facebook wall this morning. They’ve since been taken down, and new posting has been disabled, but screenshots document the whole episode.

Click here to go directly to the screenshots >>>>

Last week, the Department of Health and Human Services announced that it would cut off Medicaid funding for family planning in Texas, after Perry implemented a law that excludes Planned Parenthood from the state’s Medicaid Women’s Health Program.

The program, which costs $40 million, provides cancer screenings, contraceptives and other health care services to 130,000 low-income women in the state every year.

About half of the program’s providers in Texas are Planned Parenthood clinics. But some of those clinics provide abortions, which disqualifies the organisation from participating in the program according to the terms of the new law.

Let the lady rage begin!

