Women are taking on the 'Man Cave' with 'She Sheds', and they look awesome

Up until now only men have had a designated area to hang their trophies, watch footy and kick back with the boys in reclining plush armchairs in what has come to be known as the “Man Cave”.

Well, no longer is this sanctuary specifically for men. Women across the world have gone one better and created the “She Shed”.

The trend has gone gangbusters overseas and now it has hit the shores of Australia.

John Chesterfield, the sales manager of Melwood Cedar Sheds in Neutral Bay, Sydney has said his business has definitely benefited from the “She Shed” trend, adding that we’re only seeing the beginnings of their popularity.

“I believe it will continue to grow,” he says.

“I am finding even when couples are deciding on the backyard garden shed it’s not just stereotypical of the man to make the decision. Women are becoming more involved in the project from the beginning to the end of the decision making.”

He said 70% of their cabanas were sold primarily for women to use “whether they are in a relationship with a man or not”.

“For example, women are now using these cabanas as art studios, sewing/craft rooms, garden retreats, tea rooms and home offices.

“We have also seen a growing trend in women deciding on the appearance of the shed for her husband/partner’s ‘Man Shed’ and that they are slowly taking over the project.

“We find that men don’t generally worry that much about the appearance of the shed as women do.”

Here’s a look at some of the cool designs on Instagram.

Following @theststyle lead on #shesheds, here is the first of @learnshedlive She Sheds. This one is reserved for mindful startup contemplation when things get tough! #outside A photo posted by LearnShedLive (@learnshedlive) on May 8, 2015 at 1:29am PDT

My garden shed is night time ready.. so pretty #gardenshedproductions #shesheds #entertainment #metime #sheds A photo posted by Tracy (@greatflowerlady) on May 21, 2015 at 6:31pm PDT

She Sheds are the new Man Caves for ladies! What do ya'll think? #SheSheds A photo posted by Vanessa Schuelke REALTOR (@vrealtorforyou) on May 27, 2015 at 2:59pm PDT

Man Caves? Nope. She Sheds! See more: j.mp/SheSheds A photo posted by Houzz Australia (@houzzau) on Apr 26, 2015 at 3:31am PDT

Men have mancaves now women have she sheds, pretty cool, dont ya think? #shesheds#mancaves#herspace#niceidea#homeimprovement #cool #women #girlpower #men A photo posted by Rick's House Radio Show (@rickshouse) on Apr 29, 2015 at 9:40am PDT

In love with this simple style of #sheshed would love this in the back yard. #shed#backyard #shesheds#bliss#mama#women#style#decorate#renovation#studio#teahouse#treehouse#myspace#moveovermancave#instagood #instafashion#pretty#instagood#fashion #instafashion A photo posted by Minimalist Mum (@minimalistmum) on Apr 22, 2015 at 4:18am PDT

#shesheds I want A photo posted by jessie (@kittens_smitten) on Apr 17, 2015 at 7:37pm PDT

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.