Why Women Are Better Positioned Than Men To Be Digital Disruptors

Entrepreneurs who want to be digital disruptors should pay more attention to how they use tech, says James McQuivey, vice president of Forrester Research.



During a conference held at New York’s Internet Week on Monday, the business man said women approach technology with a practical mindset. Whereas men are too focused on passion, women tend to see things from the customer’s angle and ask, “What’s in this for me?” This makes them in tune with their market and better able to serve its needs.

“Seeing the need on the other end of the technology, not the technology,” is crucial to being a digital disruptor, explained McQuivey. “Men can genuinely say they love their technology,” but “it gives us the desire to seek new things to love and to be content with their flaws.”

On the other hand, women “use technology,” but do not love it. Instead, they’re more focused on getting things done, connecting to people, and managing resources. It’s for these reasons they’re helping tech to evolve and become more user-friendly.

McQuivey also pointed out women tend to be better than men at creating product experiences, which are crucial to digital products and services.

Do you agree that women are pushing technology farther?

This story was originally published by Inc.

