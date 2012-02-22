Women Are More Likely To Believe Their Jobs Make The World A Better Place

In a survey collected by Payscale of 30,000 workers in the past year, one per cent responded that they thought their jobs made “the world a worse place.” Of those one percenters, almost half of them were made up of fast food workers (42.3 per cent), followed by bartenders (5.8 per cent), senior attorneys (4.9 per cent) and fashion designers (4.1 per cent).



Catherine Rampell at The New York Times says she’s “surprised that fashion designers made the top 10”:

“I would have guessed that people who work in creative industries would be more likely to believe that their own jobs are meaningful. Perhaps designers have reservations because of the working conditions in some clothing factories abroad, or are concerned about body image issues the fashion industry is often blamed for.”



In industries where workers thought their jobs didn’t do any good for the world, tobacco manufacturing (15.9 per cent) was at the top of the list followed by the gambling industry (5 per cent) and gasoline stations (4.4 per cent).

Even though women still earn less money than men, they were more likely to think their jobs made the world a better place, according to Payscale:

Photo: Payscale

Those who were surveyed by Payscale chose to participate and were not randomly chosen. This may, or may not, have affected the data to some extent.

