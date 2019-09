Here’s a surprising chart from FINS based on BLS data. The Wall Street gender breakdown is getting even more lopsided.



The ranks of female finance workers shrank 2.6% in the past 10 years, while male workers rose 9.6%. Even worse, female workers under 35 have declined by 17%, while young men are up 7.3%.

Any thoughts on why?

