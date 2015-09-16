THE E-COMMERCE DEMOGRAPHICS REPORT: In a reversal, women are now dominating mobile shopping

When it comes to online shopping, women are now more likely than men to reach for their smartphones and tablets to research products and make purchases.

Of US consumers who say they have completed a purchase on a mobile device in the last month, 66.5% are women and 33.5% are men. Compare that to 2013, when a greater share of men than women completed purchases on mobile.

It’s important for retailers to understand who drives mobile commerce trends because sales on smartphones and tablets are growing three times faster than overall e-commerce in the US. Given that women have become the dominant mobile shoppers, the mobile channel could begin to reflect overall shopping habits even faster than e-commerce as a whole.

In a report from BI Intelligence, look at the online shopping habits of each gender and assess how this behaviour is driving growth in mobile commerce. We also break down the demographics of US online shoppers by age, income, and education, and take a look at what they’re shopping for, and how their behaviours differ.

Here are some other interesting facts about women’s mobile commerce habits:

Women are more actively researching products and retailers on mobile devices than men. Of US women who use mobile devices, 63% have done research on their smartphones and tablets before purchasing online, whereas only 52% of men have done so, according to a study RhythmOne.

They are also more likely than men are to look up store locations on mobile devices.

Women are more likely to be influenced by coupons and marketing campaigns compared to men. 27% of women and 20% of men say coupons influence their purchasing decisions, according to a study published by the National Retail Federation.

In full, the report:

Looks at how women’s and men’s shopping behaviour differs.

Examines mobile shopping tendencies by demographic.

Breaks down e-commerce behaviour by age, income, and education level.

Notes how shopping behaviour is changing among younger age cohorts, and explains what that means for brands and retailers.

