The Economic Slump Hasn't Kept Women From Splurging On Makeup

It was only a few weeks ago that I walked into a Sephora to buy a new foundation brush and left an hour later with over $200 worth of assorted cosmetics I could no longer live without. I also left with an overwhelming feeling of dread for my bank statement. But I comforted myself with the thought that I work hard, I earn my own income, and I deserve it.

I can also comfort myself with the knowledge that I’m not alone.



Kline and Company reported that even the recession-turned-economic-slowdown can’t keep women from splurging on personal beauty products:

“Rising consumer confidence, aggressive promotional activity, and technological advances have propelled sales of cosmetics and toiletries in the United States by 2.4% to reach $36.5 billion in 2010 at the manufacturers’ level… After experiencing a 0.8% decline in 2009, the current increase has brought sales to above pre-recession levels.”

And according to this feelingunique.com report, women are more willing to skimp on food before cosmetics. And apparently many women don’t plan on skimping at all: the 2009 Retail Theft Report listed cosmetics are the 2nd most shoplifted items (after razorblades).

Couple all this with the fact that unemployment rates for adult women are currently 1.1% lower than adult male unemployment rates, and that women wages continue to rise. Now that women are earning more than before, greater portions of their budgets and disposable income are being distributed to the markets.

“While women already control a majority of household spending on items such as apparel and accessories, we think stronger purchasing power relative to men additionally bodes well for spending on categories such as vacations, cosmetic procedures, or home furnishings,” wrote chief U.S. equity strategist David Bianco.

Interested in playing out the spending habits of women? Check out our list of beauty product stocks below.

1. Avon Products Inc. (AVP): Personal Products Industry. Market cap of $12.43B. Current price at $28.69. The stock has gained 2.37% over the last year.

Avon Products, Inc. is one of the world’s leading manufacturers and marketers of beauty and related products, which include cosmetics, fragrance and toiletries; beauty plus which consists of jewelry and accessories and apparel; and non-core which consists of gift and decorative and home entertainment products.

2. Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL): Personal Products Industry. Market cap of $43.51B. Current price at $87.62. The stock has gained 10.05% over the last year.

Colgate-Palmolive is a leading global consumer products company, tightly focused on Oral Care, Personal Care, Household Surface Care, Fabric Care and Pet Nutrition. Colgate sells its products in countries and territories around the world under such internationally recognised brand names as Colgate, Palmolive, Mennen, Softsoap, Irish Spring, Protex, Sorriso, Kolynos, Ajax, Axion, Soupline, Suavitel and Fab, as well as Hill’s Science Diet and Hill’s Prescription Diet pet foods.

3. Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL): Personal Products Industry. Market cap of $21.08B. Current price at $107.23. The stock has gained 73.95% over the last year.

Estee Lauder Co. is one of the world’s leading manufacturers and marketers of quality skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. Its products are sold in numerous countries and territories under the following well-recognised brand names: Estee Lauder, Clinique, Aramis, Prescriptives, Origins, M.A.C, Bobbi Brown essentials, La Mer, jane, Aveda, Stila, Jo Malone and Bumble.

4. Inter Parfums Inc. (IPAR): Personal Products Industry. Market cap of $699.75M. Current price at $22.73. The stock is a short squeeze candidate, with a short float at 6.33% (equivalent to 5.6 days of average volume). It’s been a rough couple of days for the stock, losing 5.05% over the last week.

Inter Parfums, Inc. is a world-wide provider of prestige perfumes andmass market perfumes and cosmetics. They operate in the fragrance and cosmetic industry, specializing in prestige perfumes and mass market perfumes and cosmetics.Elizabeth Arden is a leading global marketer and manufacturer of prestige beauty products. The Company’s portfolio of leading brands includes the fragrance brands Red Door, Elizabeth Arden green tea, 5th Avenue, White Shoulders, Elizabeth Taylor’s White Diamonds and Passion, Geoffrey Beene’s Grey Flannel, Halston, Halston Z-14, PS Fine Cologne for Men, Design and Wings by Giorgio Beverly Hills; the Elizabeth Arden skin care brands Visible Difference, Ceramides and Millenium; and the Elizabeth Arden cosmetics line.

5. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB): Personal Products Industry. Market cap of $26.64B. Current price at $67.9. The stock has gained 12.34% over the last year.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is one of the leading consumer products companies. Its global tissue, personal care and health care brands include Huggies, Pull-Ups, Kotex, Depend, Kleenex, Scott, Kimberly-Clark, Safeskin, Tecnol, Kimwipes and Wypall. Other brands well known outside the U.S. include Andrex, Scottex, Page, Popee and Kimbies. Kimberly-Clark also is a major producer of premium business, correspondence and technical papers.

6. Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NUS): Personal Products Industry. Market cap of $2.46B. Current price at $40.4. The stock is a short squeeze candidate, with a short float at 11.45% (equivalent to 7.97 days of average volume). The stock has gained 41.34% over the last year.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. is a direct selling company that develops and distributes premium-quality, innovative personal care and nutritional products. The company also markets and distributes technology, Internet and telecommunications services and products. The company distributes its products exclusively through a network marketing system. They currently have a network of active distributors located throughout its markets that purchase products for resale to consumers and for personal consumption.

7. Procter & Gamble Co. (PG): Personal Products Industry. Market cap of $180.01B. Current price at $64.25. The stock has gained 8.44% over the last year.

The Procter & Gamble Company manufactures and markets a broad range of consumer products in many countries throughout the world. Products fall into five business segments: fabric and home care, paper, beauty care, health care, and food and beverage. Today, P&G markets more than 250 products to more than five billion consumers in 130 countries.

8. Elizabeth Arden, Inc. (RDEN): Personal Products Industry. Market cap of $990.50M. Current price at $33.91. The stock has had a couple of great days, gaining 13.51% over the last week.

Elizabeth Arden is a leading global marketer and manufacturer of prestige beauty products. The Company’s portfolio of leading brands includes the fragrance brands Red Door, Elizabeth Arden green tea, 5th Avenue, White Shoulders, Elizabeth Taylor’s White Diamonds and Passion, Geoffrey Beene’s Grey Flannel, Halston, Halston Z-14, PS Fine Cologne for Men, Design and Wings by Giorgio Beverly Hills; the Elizabeth Arden skin care brands Visible Difference, Ceramides and Millenium; and the Elizabeth Arden cosmetics line.

9. Revlon, Inc. (REV): Personal Products Industry. Market cap of $1.0B. Current price at $19.08. This is a risky stock that is significantly more volatile than the overall market (beta = 2.21). The stock has had a good month, gaining 21.01%.

Revlon, Inc. conducts its business exclusively through its subsidiary, Revlon Consumer Products Corp. and its subsidiaries. They manufacture, market and sell an extensive array of cosmetics and skin care,fragrances and personal care products. Their brand names are REVLON, COLORSTAY, REVLON AGE DEFYING, ALMAY and ULTIMA II in cosmetics; MOON DROPS, ETERNA 27, ULTIMA II and JEANNE GATINEAU in skin care; CHARLIE and FIRE & ICE in fragrances; and FLEX, OUTRAGEOUS, MITCHUM, COLORSTAY, COLORSILK, JEAN NATE, PLUSBELLE, BOZZANO and COLORAMA in personal care.

