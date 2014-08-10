Women Are Spending More Time And Money On Mobile Games

Thanks to a few hits like “Kim Kardashian: Hollywood” and “Clash of Clans,” women are spending a crazy amount of time playing mobile games — roughly 32% of the time they spend on their phones.

Some are also spending a crazy amount of money on these games’ in-app purchases.

According to a new report from Flurry, women are dominating the mobile game space in terms of both time and money spent. Flurry found they make 31% more in-app purchases than men and spend 35% more time in gaming apps. Women were also more loyal to apps than men, with 42% higher retention rates.

Flurry obtained these results by analysing 1.1 million devices around the world.

Flurry also looked at engagement based on the different types of games men and women were playing. The categories that skewed female were endless/runner, brain/quiz, social turn-based, bingo, match3/bubble shooter, casino/poker, slots, solitaire, and management/simulation. The categories that skewed male were action — RPG, shooter, sports, tower defence, strategy, and card/battle.

