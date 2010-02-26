Who's Buying Android Phones? Mostly Dudes

Google Android: It’s a guy thing. For now.

Some 73% of Android users are men, according to mobile ad network AdMob’s last survey. Only 56% of iPhone users are male.

Some other highlights from the report:

iPod touch users downloaded 12 apps per month, compared to 9 for iPhone and Android.

Palm webOS users were the least interested in apps. They downloaded just 6 apps per month. To some extent, that’s probably because they have the least number of apps to choose from. (It may also be a factor of AdMob’s different publisher relationships on WebOS versus iPhone.)

“iPod touch users spent an average of 100 minutes per day using applications. webOS users spent an average of 87 minutes per day, followed by Android users at 80 minutes and iPhone users at 79 minutes per day.”

78% of iPod touch users were under 24 years old, and the average iPhone user is 14 years older than the average iPod touch user. This is pretty much in line with conventional wisdom, and suggests that anyone developing apps for kids or teenagers MUST be sure it works well on the iPod touch.

91% of iPhone users would recommend the phone to someone else, compared to 84% of Android users, and just 69% of webOS users.

Don’t Miss: 15 features Apple must build into iPhone OS 4 →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.