The Women Of ESPN

Erin Andrews is moving her way up in the world at ESPN. This college football season, she’s not only a sideline reporter, she’s an anchor, a feature reporter, and interviewer as well.
But Andrews isn’t the only woman at ESPN who is becoming a star. Like Jemele Hill. Hill has been with ESPN since 2006, she’s a columnist on ESPN.com and is often on Sportscenter, ESPN First Take, and Outside the Lines.
Now let’s take a look at some of the other female ESPN anchors and reporters, some of them you know very well, and others are budding stars.
Brunson first stepped onto the ESPN set in 1999 as an ESPN News anchor.
These days, Brunson is a Sportscenter anchor for the weekend morning edition.
Dana Jacobson joined ESPN back in 2002 as an ESPNEWS anchor. She quickly transitioned to an anchor on the 6 pm Sportscenter, and then was named co-host of Cold Pizza, now ESPN First Take.
She is known for her rowdy performance at the Mike and Mike Roast, for which she was suspended from ESPN for a week.
Michelle Beadle is a newer addition to the ESPN team, she joined in 2009 as a co-host of SportsNation on ESPN 2.
She is known for her tiff with Erin Andrews, and openly admits she is not a fan of her coworker.
Erin Andrews joined the ESPN team in 2004 as an NHL reporter. Now Andrews is also a sideline reporter for ESPN's College Football Thursday Primetime series.
Andrews is well-known for the 'peep hole scandal,' when a man videotaped Andrews in her hotel room through the peep hole.
Lisa joined ESPN in 2000. She has done a lot of worldwide coverage for ESPN including the 2006 Winter Olympics, the 2002 FIFA World Cup, and reports from the Middle East.
Salters covered the OJ Simpson case for ABC.
Bonnie has had two stints with ESPN. Her first was in 1995, as a Chicago Bureau chief, she covered The Bulls. But in 1998, Bernstein joined CBS Sports until 2006, when she returned to ESPN.
Now, Bernstein hosts NFL Football Live on ESPN Radio.
Tina is a sideline reporter for college football, and has been covering the Winter XGames since 2001.
But before Tina took to reporting, she was a professional snowboarder herself. She won four medals competing in the XGames, including two golds.
Colleen started with ESPN in 2004 as a reporter in Los Angeles. Today, Dominguez is seen regularly on SportsCenter, and Outside the Lines.
Nicole Manske (now Briscoe), is the host of the daily NASCAR Now show on ESPN2, and is also the host of NASCAR Countdown, which airs before races.
Before reporting on NASCAR, Nicole was Miss Illinois Teen USA.
Rachel joined ESPN in 2004. She is a regular on Sunday NFL Countdown, and Monday Night NFL Countdown, and she covers the NBA.
Jenn Brown is a reporter for College GameDay for both football and basketball.
She's new to ESPN, she just joined full time in 2010.
Hannah joined ESPN in May of 2008. She is a co-anchor of ESPN's SportsCenter on Monday-Thursday mornings.
She also has two books, Notre Dame Inspirations, and Go Girl! Raising Healthy Confident and Successful Daughters Through Sports.
Cassidy joined ESPN a year ago in August 2010. She hosts ESPN 3's pre and post game college football and basketball coverage.
Josina Anderson just joined the staff back in August.
Anderson works in the Chicago bureau as a reporter covering the NFL and NBA.
