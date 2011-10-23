The Women Of ESPN

Erin Andrews is moving her way up in the world at ESPN. This college football season, she’s not only a sideline reporter, she’s an anchor, a feature reporter, and interviewer as well.



But Andrews isn’t the only woman at ESPN who is becoming a star. Like Jemele Hill. Hill has been with ESPN since 2006, she’s a columnist on ESPN.com and is often on Sportscenter, ESPN First Take, and Outside the Lines.

Now let’s take a look at some of the other female ESPN anchors and reporters, some of them you know very well, and others are budding stars.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.