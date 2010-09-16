The Craziest 15 Ways Women Say They Were Harassed At Goldman Sachs

Christina Chen-Oster and Shanna Orlich

Three women allege that they were the victims of gender discrimination on Wall Street.During their work at Goldman Sachs, they say, the women received unwelcome sexual advances, they were ostracized, overheard inappropriate sexual banter, were not invited to male outings, and were passed up for promotions and bonuses that their male equals received.



One of the victims, Lisa Parisi, called her situation “untenable.”

In a lengthy lawsuit filed today in Federal Court against Goldman Sachs, Christina Chen-Oster, Lisa Parisi, and Shanna Orlich share their hurtful stories.

They’ve trotted out several examples.

