The Craziest 15 Ways Women Say They Were Harassed At Goldman Sachs

Three women allege that they were the victims of gender discrimination on Wall Street.During their work at Goldman Sachs, they say, the women received unwelcome sexual advances, they were ostracized, overheard inappropriate sexual banter, were not invited to male outings, and were passed up for promotions and bonuses that their male equals received.
One of the victims, Lisa Parisi, called her situation “untenable.”
In a lengthy lawsuit filed today in Federal Court against Goldman Sachs, Christina Chen-Oster, Lisa Parisi, and Shanna Orlich share their hurtful stories.
They’ve trotted out several examples.
And in emails. Later, Chen-Oster was e-mailed sexual references thinly veiled in fake Chinese. Chen-Oster is Chinese.
Another woman, Lisa Parisi, grew the assets in her account to the same amount as a male, but was paid less
Chen-Oster, Orlich, and Parisi (not pictured) filed suit for gender discrimination against Goldman today.
