Women all over the world are mourning Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Associated Press Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg attends a panel with former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Georgetown Law’s second annual Ruth Bader Ginsburg Lecture, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Ginsburg’s legal career was marked by a series of arguments advancing women’s rights and gender equality.

Women all over the world have been mourning Ruth Bader Ginsburg since the late Friday announcement of her death.

Ginsburg, the Supreme Court justice hailed as a feminist icon, died Friday night at 87 from metastatic pancreatic cancer, the Supreme Court said.

She had become a symbol of American pop culture, serving as the inspiration behind several books, movies, and dolls. On “Saturday Night Live,” Kate McKinnon portrayed her as a feisty, tenacious spirit who delivered devastating “Gins-burns.”

Her legal career was marked by a series of arguments advancing women’s rights and gender equality. As an attorney, Ginsburg took on status quo laws that discriminated against women as jurors and estate owners.

In 1971, Ginsburg wrote up a brief for a case arguing that Idaho was discriminating against women as estate owners. A law in Idaho said that “males must be preferred to females” in deciding estate ownership, but Ginsburg’s brief helped changed it.

Years later, Ginsburg argued against a Missouri law that allowed women to opt out of jury duty in the 1979 case Duren v. Missouri, meaning women made up less than 15% of all jurors. Ginsburg won the case, arguing that service done by women as jurors was just as valuable as that done by men.

As a Supreme Court justice, Ginsburg challenged an all-male admissions policy at Virginia Military Institute, delivered a scathing dissent of a majority decision to award a victory to a company engaging in gender pay disparity, and gave strong remarks in favour of accessibility of abortions in Texas. Opinions like these positioned her as one of the most left-leaning and feminist justices on the bench.

“Sometimes life changes because of law and sometimes because of culture. RBG did both,” said Linda Hirshman, author of “Sisters in Law: How Sandra Day O’Connor and Ruth Bader Ginsburg Went to the Supreme Court and Changed the World.”

After her death, women lawmakers, celebrities, and supporters reacted with shock, grief, and messages of power.

Here’s what women all over the world have been saying:

Emily Ladau, writer and disability rights activist in New York

Lindsay Dedario/Reuters

“As a disabled woman, I celebrate many of her powerful opinions and dissents – especially the opinion she wrote for Olmstead v. L.C. in 1999, which declared that disabled people have a right under the Americans with Disabilities Act to receive state-funded supports and services in their communities rather than in segregated institutional settings. This decision was just one of many ways Justice Ginsburg truly did centre justice for all.”

Tara Braco, producing artistic director of Poetic People Power in New York

Erin Clark for The Boston Globe via Getty Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in October 2019.

“In addition to all her remarkable work on women’s rights, RBG showed women that you don’t need to be loud or big to be effective. And her dedication showed women that advocating for justice is a life-long commitment. Not just something that starts or stops with one administration.”

Lauren Dana, freelance writer and editor in New York

George Bridges/MCT/Tribune News Service via Getty Images Associate Justice of the Supreme Court Ruth Bader Ginsburg is cheered as she arrives before President Barack Obama addresses a joint session of Congress on Tuesday, February 24, 2009, in the House of Representatives Chamber of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC.

“As a 20-something-year old Jewish woman, I – like millions of others – have idolized RBJ. Not only was she extremely proud to embrace her Judaism which, in a world full of hate and anti-Semitism, was refreshing and inspiring. I will continue to utilise my voice to advocate for others for years to come – without her, I wouldn’t have that courage.”

Madeleine Albright, the first woman to serve as secretary of state

Ruth Bader Ginsburg devoted her life to the powerful premise that every person counts. She was a warrior for justice, equality, and democracy. Thanks to her, those who carry on these fights will have not only history, but also the law, on their side. Rest in peace, RBG — Madeleine Albright (@madeleine) September 19, 2020

Stacey Cunningham, president of the New York Stock Exchange

A great American, Ruth Bader Ginsburg challenged us to treat people equally and with respect – we are forever in her debt. “So often in life, things that you regard as an impediment turn out to be great, good fortune.” – RBG #RIPRBG pic.twitter.com/n4nJCGMfJB — Stacey Cunningham (@stacey_cunning) September 19, 2020

Roxane Gay, “Bad Feminist” author

RIP Ruth Bader Ginsburg. It is an immense loss. And the fate of the country should not rest on one woman’s shoulders however giant they were. I’m so sorry for her family and friends. — roxane gay (@rgay) September 18, 2020

Muriel Bowser, Washington, D.C. mayor

We have lost a champion of justice, an icon and patriot, a woman who lived the concept of building a more perfect union. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg fought for us until the very end, and it is that fighting spirit that made us love, respect, and admire her. #RIPRBG pic.twitter.com/KV5FNWur5l — Muriel Bowser (@MurielBowser) September 19, 2020

Christine Lagarde, president of the European Central Bank

With the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a star has died but her legacy will endure and keep shining in the name of justice. Thank you for being a role model for so many of us! Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/49unijCpWn — Christine Lagarde (@Lagarde) September 19, 2020

Patrisse Cullors, Black Lives Matter co-founder

When a giant passes away there are so many reasons to grieve. RBG held on for so long, and I know it wasn’t just for her family – she held on for the world. Rest in Power. It’s on all of us to save this place. This country and this world. Let’s fight y’all. And let’s win. — fund the us postal service – defund the police (@OsopePatrisse) September 19, 2020

Kamala Harris, Democratic vice presidential nominee

Tonight we mourn, we honor, and we pray for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and her family. But we also recommit to fight for her legacy. Doug and I send our heartfelt prayers to Jane and James, and the entire Ginsburg family, particularly on this holy day of Rosh Hashanah. pic.twitter.com/SNyqZCznfv — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 19, 2020

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Democratic representative

We have lost a giant in the history of our nation with the passing of Ruth Bader Ginsburg. It is heartbreaking that in her final moments she was, as are many others, preoccupied with what would happen after her passing. I want to make one thing clear: we can, and must, fight. https://t.co/QEDDFtSwmK — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 19, 2020

Mindy Kaling, actor, comedian, and producer

Ruth Bader Ginsburg was the kind of scholar and patriot you get excited about explaining to your kids. The kind of person who you say “who knows, one day you could be HER”. I hope you rest well, RBG, you must have been tired from changing the world. — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) September 19, 2020

