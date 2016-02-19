This woman's powerful yoga photos are inspiring thousands on Instagram

Growing up, Dana Falsetti struggled with her weight as well as depression, which is why she decided to take up yoga. She began using Instagram to document her progress, and has garnered over 143,000 followers.
