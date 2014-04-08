This Woman's MacBook Was Stolen, So She's Posting These Photos Of The Thief All Over The Web

Say you’re using your laptop to get some work done at a coffee shop.

You leave your gadgets unattended for a few short minutes while you take a bathroom break, assuming they will be there when you return.

Everyone around you is distracted by their own screens so they won’t bother snooping through your stuff, right?

Wrong.

Freelance iOS developer Ahryun Moon came back from the restroom in a coffee shop at Post and Taylor streets in San Francisco to find her MacBook Air and iPhone had been stolen.

So Moon used images of the theft from the store’s security camera to plaster the alleged thief’s face all over the web. Here is her play-by-play of the situation, from her website, along with photos of the alleged thief:

Here’s a shot of the thief walking into the coffee shop:

Now she’s eyeballing Moon’s computer:

The security camera captured a bunch of clear images of her face:

She wasn’t too great at being subtle. Here she is staring at Moon waiting for her opportunity.

Now she’s asking the person sitting by the window to watch her stuff while she goes to the bathroom. Hmm.

About a half-hour later, Moon takes a restroom break. The thief watches her to make sure she disappears into the bathroom.

Again, the robber isn’t trying to hide this at all. As soon as Moon heads into the bathroom, she stands there and looms over her belongings.

She then unplugged Moon’s iPhone and laptop before exiting the coffee shop.

Moon is asking anyone who might recognise the girl in the photos to come forward and help her track down the thief. At the time of writing her blog post, titled “This Girl Has My MacBook Air,” has amassed a 30-comment thread. Some of the commenters blamed Moon for leaving thousands of dollars worth of equipment unattended in a coffee shop. Several others suggested that the thief could be wearing a blonde wig to protect her identity.

Apple gadgets come preloaded with a feature made for these types of scenarios called Find My iPhone, for iPad and Mac. If the feature is activated, head over to iCloud.com or use the Find My iPhone app to see where you’re device is and track where it’s been. It’s unclear if Moon had this feature enabled on her devices, but we’re assuming she didn’t if she’s having so much trouble locating the thief.

Here’s a video from Moon detailing the situation:

