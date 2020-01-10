A woman's wedding ring was found in a bag of popcorn after it was missing for a month

Sherry Neuharth Curt and Sherry Neuharth have been married since 2012.

Curt and Sherry Neuharth own Crazy Daisy’s Gourmet Popcorn in Yankton, South Dakota.

Sherry is responsible for making the popcorn that they sell in the store and at events.

She lost her wedding ring in November of 2019 while making a batch of popcorn for an event in Iowa.

The ring turned up a month later in a bag of popcorn that Sherry had donated to her church.

A South Dakota-based couple named Curt and Sherry Neuharth has been married since 2012. They own Crazy Daisy’s Gourmet Popcorn together.

Sherry is responsible for the day-to-day workings of the shop, while Curt teaches at a local community college.

In November of 2019, Sherry was preparing popcorn for an event in Iowa when her wedding ring went missing

Crazy Daisy’s Gourmet Popcorn Sherry Neuharth didn’t notice the ring was gone until she got home.

“I made caramel corn all day because that’s our number one seller,” Sherry told Insider of the day she lost her ring.

“And when I got home that evening, I was watching TV, and I looked at my hands and I was like, ‘my ring’s gone.'”

Sherry immediately began searching her home for the ring.

She ran through dozens of possible scenarios for how she could have lost it – the garbage, the checkout line at the grocery store, and a parking lot were all possible locations for where it could’ve been.

She was fairly certain the ring wasn’t in any of the bags of popcorn she’d made that day. “I wear gloves all day, every day,” she said. “It’s just a habit for me when I make the popcorn.”

Sherry and Curt searched the trash, but the ring was nowhere to be found.

The following weekend, the Neuharths went to the event in Iowa to sell popcorn, where they warned customers about the missing ring

Sherry Neuharth Sherry didn’t think her ring was in one of the bags of popcorn.

Sherry was still fairly certain the ring wouldn’t be with the popcorn, but she thought she should tell customers about the situation just in case.

“I told anybody that I sold popcorn to that weekend that I had lost my wedding ring,” she said, explaining that it may be in the food.

She also said that if anyone found the ring and returned it, she “would give them free popcorn for a year.”

The couple told Insider that they sold over 100 bags of popcorn throughout the weekend, but no one found the ring.

The Neuharths donated the leftover popcorn from the Iowa event to their church

They had approximately 40 bags of leftover popcorn from the event, which they gave to their pastor, Dani Jo.

Dani Jo then donated the majority of the food to people in need, only keeping a few bags for kids in the church community to enjoy at their holiday party.

The party took place the Thursday before Christmas 2019, about a month after the ring was lost. The kids ate most of the popcorn, but there was a bit left over at the end of the event.

The secretary from the church, Dee Diede, who happens to be Curt’s cousin, was going to throw the remaining kernels away until she noticed something shiny in one of the bowls.

“And there was my ring,” Sherry said.

“It’s a really good case of when you give, it comes back to you tenfold,” Sherry said of finding the ring

Sherry and Curt were both overwhelmed that the ring ended up so close to home because it could’ve been sold in Iowa, given away when Dani Jo donated the popcorn, or even damaged in the caramelizer.

“It’s cooked up to 350 degrees,” Sherry said of the caramel popcorn. “I don’t know if it would have survived.”

The experience also strengthened Curt and Sherry’s faith. “We both believe that God had a hand in getting that ring back to my wife,” Curt said.

Following the events, Sherry has decided that she doesn’t want to wear her ring to work anymore.

