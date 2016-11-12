This woman came up with a hilarious response after her travel partner ghosted her

ucouldbehere/Instagram Jasmine Teed and her travel buddy.

• Jasmine Teed thought she found the perfect travel partner — until he ghosted her.

• She went to Ireland and Iceland with a foam cutout that said “You could be here” to show him what he was missing.

• She loved Ireland so much she’s planning to move there from Canada next year.

Jasmine Treed, 32, has a Restless Heart. She’s travelled all over the world, for instance crossing Canada all the way to the Yukon, and living on the subarctic border of Quebec and Labrador.

Recently, she thought she had finally found a guy that could keep up with her and her travels — until he ghosted her.

But Treed took it in stride, embarking on her birthday trip through Ireland and Iceland with a foam replacement, and documenting their adventures on an Instagram account entitled @ucouldbehere.

'We had known each other as casual acquaintances for three years, but I got to know him better this summer after he told me he was interested in me,' she told INSIDER via email.

'As I travelled with my foam core guy and he got a lot of attention, I started to think of it almost as a dating advertisement,' she said.

'Like, 'Hey adventurous interesting guys out there, you could be here doing these awesome fun things with me!''

