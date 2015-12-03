A young woman describes the terrifying moment she was attacked by a shark while swimming in Florida

Sarah was bitten by a shark in Palm Beach, Florida, in November.

She was out for a morning swim with her boyfriend when she noticed something black and approximately six-foot long swimming underneath her. Before she knew it, she was out of the water trying to explain to her boyfriend what had just happened. Meanwhile, he was staring at the bleeding gash on her leg.

Florida sees a lot of shark attacks. According to ABC News, of the 52 incidents that were recorded in the US in 2014, 28 happened in Florida. This summer saw an increase in shark attacks, though not because sharks are becoming more dangerous, but simply because there are more people getting into the ocean.

Sarah said the incident happened incredibly fast — she refers to it as the weirdest five seconds of her life. After the attack, Sarah’s boyfriend drove her to the hospital where she received 50 stitches. She was released later that same day.

Looking back, Sarah realises that she and her boyfriend shouldn’t have gone swimming in an area without a lifeguard, as a lifeguard could have spotted the shark coming.

While she said she’ll never swim without a guard in the area again, and that she’ll be more aware the next time she goes for a swim, she’s not afraid to go back in.

Story by Sarah Schmalbruch and editing by Kristen Griffin

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.