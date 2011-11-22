This Woman Is The Real Revelation Of The UK Hacking Inquiry

Today has seen a number of big revelations at the Leveson inquiry into phone hacking in the UK.



Hugh Grant made new allegations, while the parents of Milly Dowler gave a sad insight into how phone hacking affected their lives.

However, there was another, surprising story emerging from the inquiry.

Yes, the #womanontheleft soon became a worldwide trending topic on Twitter, pointing out the woman to the left of the screen in the televised live-feed.

Who is the woman, why was she there?

Luckily, Sky News was on hand to look into the true mystery of the inquiry. The woman (a lawyer, unsurprisingly given they are in court) is Carine Patry Hoskins.

Whether this is the beginning of stardom for Hoskins is not clear at moment, though we wouldn’t be surprised if she, like us, is completely baffled by the sudden interest in her.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.