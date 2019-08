Marit Stromoy of Norway won the UIM F1 H2O Grand Prix of Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates Friday.

She’s the first woman in the 32-year history of what’s considered to be the world’s top powerboating league to win a race.

“It was the longest 43 laps of my life,” she said.

Story by Allan Smith and editing by Chelsea Pineda

