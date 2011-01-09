Alleged Shooter Jared Loughner May Have Met Rep. Giffords Previously

A woman named Caitie Parker has been tweeting that she went to school with Rep. Gabrielle Giffords’ alleged shooter Jared Loughner and that he had met Giffords previously.



Also,” he was a pot head & into rock like Hendrix,The Doors, Anti-Flag. I haven’t seen him in person since ’07 in a sign language class” and “As I knew him he was left wing, quite liberal. & oddly obsessed with the 2012 prophecy.”

