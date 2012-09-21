The Woman Who Ruined A Fresco Of Jesus Is Now Suing Her Church

Photo: Centro de estudios Borjanos

When an 81-year-old Spanish woman decided last month to restore a 19th-century fresco of Jesus at her church, art critics’ reaction was so bad she retired to her house, suffering from an anxiety attack, according to NPR.Well, Cecilia Giménez is back, and she wants a share of the profits made off tourists coming to see the ruined art piece. She has even hired lawyers to argue her case, El Correo reported, according to NPR.



The “restored” Ecce Homo, originally by Elias Garcia Martinez, was so altered that, when the news escaped the town of Borja, newspapers said it resembled “a movie werewolf.”

And the worldwide reaction was so huge, the church that holds the artwork made 2,000-or-so euros ($2,600) off tourists who wanted to see the fiasco, according to El Correo.

Ecce Homo de Cecilia Giménez was such a sensation that it warranted its own Facebook page for fans to comment and admire the piece. It even prompted wine maker Bodegas Ruberte to sell an Ecce Homo vintage, according to Sky News.

