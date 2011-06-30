The Woman Who organised The Illegal Celebrity/Wall Street Poker Games Was Attacked By Thugs

Photo: Christies

Last week news broke that Tobey Maguire and other celebs were being sued by a group of hedge fund investors, who say Maguire and others won cash in an illegal poker ring, which belongs to them.The woman who used to organise the games is called Molly Bloom, the sister of Olympic skier and Philadelphia Eagles footballer Jeremy Bloom.



“Described… as having “model looks and friends in high places,” Bloom coordinated the sophisticated operation which led to A-List actors… gambling their fortunes,” Radar Online reported.

In a sworn deposition, Bloom admitted to orchestrating the underground games and even said she hired women to come to the games and massage the players. She also named regular players in the illegal ring.

After news of the story broke, she has “gone into hiding, even deleting her Facebook profile,” Radar Online said.

That’s not surprising, considering the fact she was “forced to flee her Upper West Side apartment for the West Coast after two “thugs” roughed her up for fear she was blabbing to the feds,” the New York Post reported.

Apparently Bloom had moved from LA to New York and hosted “games that drew Wall Street-types [like hedge fund manager Brad Ruderman, who allegedly lost his investors’ fortunes to Tobey Maguire] and others whose income was less obvious” than her previous clientele. That is until “two Eastern European “thugs” tried to “get some money from her . . . They pushed her around a little bit” after getting up to the door of her pricey Upper West Side apartment,” the Post said.

The reason that Bloom and her Hollywood clients are being sued by hedge fund investors, is because ex-hedge fund manager Bradley Ruderman was convicted of running a $44 million Ponzi scheme back in 2009, and he used client money in these poker games.

Ruderman reportedly “lost $25 million of his investors’ money in twice-weekly poker games at the luxury Beverly Hills Hotel, the Four Seasons and the Viper Room on Sunset Boulevard,” according to FINAlternatives.

Also being sued: leveraged buyouts billionaire Alex Gores; actor and director of ‘The Notebook’ Nick Cassavetes; Rick Salomon (of Paris Hilton sex tape fame); record label owner Cody Leibel; real estate developer and Las Vegas entrepreneur Andrew Sasson; among others.

The buy-in was $100,000. The games were “exclusive events, by invitation only, and that there was a regular roster of players consisting of wealthy celebrities, entrepreneurs, attorneys and businessmen,” the lawsuit against Maguire said.

