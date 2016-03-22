The woman who destroyed a priceless, century-old painting of Jesus is now a huge celebrity in Spain

In 2012, Cecilia Giménez noticed that a fresco of Jesus Christ at her local parish was damaged. She tried to fix it herself, but ended up ruining the painting, which was mocked all over the internet. But now, Giménez is a local celebrity.
Story by Jacob Shamsian and editing by Kristen Griffin
