Woman Who Accused Duke Lacrosse Players Of Rape Accused Of Arson And Attempted Murder

Just in case you forgot about Crystal Gail Mangum, the woman who accused three Duke lacrosse players of rape in March 2006, she is back in the news.



Magnum was arrested early this morning after police were called to her house for a domestic disturbance. She allegedly set fire to a bathtub filled with clothes and threatened to stab her boyfriend.

According to the New York Post, she was charged with attempted first-degree murder, five counts of arson, three counts of misdemeanour child abuse, identity theft (she apparently told authorities she was “Marella Mangum”), and more.

In case you need a refresher, the charges against the lax players were dropped and she was most recently in the news for authoring a memoir The Last Dance for Grace: The Crystal Mangum Story.

Raleigh News & Observer: In March 2006, Mangum accused three men of sexually assaulting her at a Duke lacrosse party. State Attorney General Roy Cooper said in April 2007 that there was no evidence of an assault of any kind at the party and dismissed the case against the lacrosse players. A few months later, Durham District Attorney Mike Nifong resigned after the State Bar charged him with 20 ethics violations.

Read more at the NY Post and Raleigh N&O.

