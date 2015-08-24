A contrarian view of the global market crash... from a member of the real economy

Global market crashes are riveting events, especially for those with skin in the game.

It’s hard not to watch with morbid fascination as trillions of dollars of paper value get vaporized, including some of your own.

That’s when it’s nice to be reminded that there are some folks out there whose lives are improved by such calamities, at least temporarily.

I met one the other morning, while I was getting my face painted to go on financial TV.

“What will you be talking about this morning?” the charming make-up artist said to me, as she expertly dabbed at the circles under my eyes.

“The market crash,” I replied.

Her response was as immediate as it was cheerful:

“Oh, I hope the market crashes like it did last time,” she chirped, referring to the trainwreck of 2007-2009. “I had to work overtime all the time, and I made a lot of money!”

