This mother of eight is going to walk 1,000 miles topless

At the end of April, Paulette Leaphart will walk approximately 1,000 miles from Biloxi, Mississippi, to the nation’s capital. She’ll be doing the trek without a shirt on to raise awareness about breast cancer, and in order to show the world the scars that have replaced her breasts after her double mastectomy.

Leaphart’s journey to Washington D.C. will be captured for the upcoming documentary “Scar Story.”

Story and editing by A.C. Fowler

