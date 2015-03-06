Brilliant woman uses Tinder to find someone to dig out her car after a snowstorm

This winter has been notoriously bad for Boston — more than 104 inches have fallen in the city and the surrounding area.

So when Susan Zalkind got a stomach bug after one of Boston’s particularly bad snowfalls, she decided to try a rather unusual method to dig her Honda Fit out of the snow.

She turned to Tinder.

“The mushy sludge along the side of the car turned into a wall of ice,” she said in Boston magazine. “With Boston being in the quasi-apocalyptic state that it’s in, more snow was on the way, and my car was at risk of becoming one of those ambiguous-looking mounds. I had to do something. And fast.”

Zalkind, who says she’s used Tinder in the usual way before, changed the bio section of her profile to be clear about what she was looking for in a man: a snow shoveler, and nothing more.

“Looking for someone to shovel out my car. Nothing complicated, no strings attached, just please shovel out my car. Thanks so much,” it read.

In less than 15 minutes. Zalkind had three offers from dudes who wanted to help. A 38-year-old guy was the first to show up, and he “wasn’t creepy at all. I think he just got a kick out of being chivalrous and having a little company on Valentine’s Day,” she said.

Later on, another winter storm pummelled Boston, so Zalkind turned to Tinder again. After some searching, she found another nice guy who shoveled out her car for her. In total, Zalkind got 74 right swipes, 35 matches, and 11 offers from willing shovelers.

It’s a far cry from people using Craigslist to find “blizzard boyfriends,” but it’s a clever Tinder use-case nonetheless.

