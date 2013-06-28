Here's A Super Smart Way To Avoid Falling Down In A Train

In a crowded train, you’re not always guaranteed access to a seat, or even a pole to hold onto for support.



Straphangers can take a lesson from this woman in Japan, who made her own support by bringing a plunger along for her train ride.

No risk of falling over, and as Michael Graham Richard at TreeHugger points out, no more worries about picking up other people’s germs.

