A woman caught her boyfriend cheating by using Pokémon Go

Pokémon Go is already destroying everyone’s phone batteries. Today it destroyed a relationship, the New York Post reports.

(Still not sure why people are obsessed with this new game? Here’s everything you need to know about Pokémon Go.)

New Yorker Evan Scribner told the Post that he’s now single because his girlfriend used the smartphone-based game to discover that he’d been hooking up with an ex in Bushwick, Brooklyn. How? The game uses mapping software to track exactly where players catch their Pokémon.

Caroline Praderio/INSIDER Pokémon Go shows exactly when and where Pokémon were caught.

“She saw that I had caught a Pokémon while at my ex’s house,” Scribner told the Post. “She found out last night… and hasn’t contacted me since then.”

But you never know: Maybe she’ll give him another Chansey.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.